Poland and Sweden will face each other in the European 2022 World Cup Play-off Final at Silesian Stadium for a place in Qatar 2022. Here, check out the match information, such as date, time and how to watch it in the United States.

The hosts have the opportunity to play for a spot in the upcoming World Cup after Russia were suspended from international competition, as they didn’t play the semi-finals. They were runner-ups in Group I, six points behind England.

On the other hand, Sweden are coming to this match after defeating Czech Republic 1-0 in the semifinals with an extra-time goal from substitute Robin Quaison. Against Poland, Sweden had enjoyed themselves in their most recent encounters, can they beat them again to win a spot in Qatar 2022?

Poland vs Sweden: Date

The national teams of Poland and Sweden will face each other on Tuesday, March 29 at the Silesian Stadium in Chorzów. Poland have lost their last six encounters, including a 3-2 defeat at UEFA EURO 2020.

Poland vs Sweden: Time by state in the US

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

TV Channel in the US and to watch or live stream Poland vs Sweden

The match between the national teams of Poland and Sweden for the 2022 World Cup Play-off Final to be played Tuesday, March 29, 2022 will be broadcasted in the United States on ESPN+.