Atletico Madrid legend Diego Forlan chooses the greatest player in soccer history

Atletico Madrid legend Diego Forlan recently named his choice for the greatest soccer player of all time among several options.

When it comes to soccer icons, few have had the global impact of Diego Forlan. Known for his historic performance at the 2010 World Cup with Uruguay and his impressive stints with Atletico Madrid and Manchester United, Forlan holds a special place in the game’s lore.

Yet, Forlan humbly acknowledges that even he falls short of the game’s elite, singling out one name above the rest: Lionel Messi. In an interview with GOAL, the former striker participated in a rapid-fire Q&A session where he compared top players, ultimately landing on Messi as the greatest of all time.

Among the names Forlan was given to choose from were Xavi and Iniesta, with Forlan selecting Xavi “because he’s from my generation.” When asked to pick between Luis Suarez and Real Madrid legend Raul González, Forlan surprised many by choosing Raúl over his fellow Uruguayan.

Forlan then picked Cristiano Ronaldo over Ronaldo Nazário, but when the final question came down to Messi versus Cristiano, he crowned the Argentine as the best player.

Lionel Messi of Barcelona (L) and Cristiano Ronaldo of Juventus F.C. (R) look on during the UEFA Champions League Group G stage match between FC Barcelona and Juventus at Camp Nou on December 08, 2020. David Ramos/Getty Images

Forlan explains why he picks Messi over Ronaldo

Forlan has never shied away from voicing his preference for Messi over Cristiano Ronaldo. In a 2017 column for The National, the Uruguayan detailed his stance from a technical perspective.

“Messi can do it alone. Maybe Ronaldo needs a teammate to help change the game, but Messi can do it by himself,” Forlan noted, explaining what he sees as the key difference between the two modern legends.

“Ronaldo has evolved as a player. When he was younger, he was more like Messi. He liked to dribble and show off his skills. Now he’s more direct, a lethal machine who scores far more goals,” Forlan wrote at the time, referring to Ronaldo’s transformation into a center-forward.

“For years, Messi and Ronaldo have gone head-to-head, and they’ll keep doing so for years to come. I think Messi is a bit better, though some may disagree. Maybe there’s still time for them to change our minds.” It might be time to ask Forlan again if his view has shifted.