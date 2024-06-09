Poland and Turkey will face each other in a 2024 international friendly match. This comprehensive preview provides details about the venue and various viewing options to suit your preferences. Whether you prefer traditional television broadcasts or live streaming services available in your country.
It’s a game between two teams with the same upcoming goal in mind: Euro 2024. On the Polish side, a trend in their performance has been maintained in recent years. They excel in qualifiers but struggle in the tournaments they qualify for.
With this Euro being one of the last important tournaments for Robert Lewandowski, the Poles aim to make a strong impression. Their rivals will be Turkey, a team with talented players who are determined to recapture the success of their better days.
Poland vs Turkey: Kick-Off Time in your country
Argentina: 3:45 PM
Australia: 4:45 AM (June 11)
Canada: 2:45 PM
France: 8:45 PM
Germany: 8:45 PM
Indonesia: 2:45 AM (June 11)
Ireland: 7:45 PM
Malaysia: 2:45 AM (June 11)
Mexico: 12:45 PM
Netherlands: 8:45 PM
Poland: 8:45 PM
Portugal: 7:45 PM
Turkey: 9:45 PM
UAE: 10:45 PM
UK: 7:45 PM
USA: 2:45 PM (ET)
Poland vs Turkey: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country
Source: Livesoccertv.com
Argentina: Star+ Argentina
Australia: Optus Sport
Canada: DAZN Canada
France: L’Equipe, Live, Foot
Germany: DAZN Deutschland, DAZN2 Germany
Indonesia: Vision+, Sportstars 2, K-Vision
Ireland: Premier Sports Player, Premier Sports 2
Malaysia: Astro Go, sooka, Astro SuperSport 3
Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal
Poland: sport.tvp.pl, TVP Sport App, TVP1
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1
Turkey: TRT Spor
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports English 2
UK: Premier Sports Player, Premier Sports 2
USA: Fubo (free trial)