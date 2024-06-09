Poland play against Turkey in a 2024 international friendly game. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it in your country.

Poland vs Turkey: Where and how to watch live 2024 international friendly game

Poland and Turkey will face each other in a 2024 international friendly match. This comprehensive preview provides details about the venue and various viewing options to suit your preferences. Whether you prefer traditional television broadcasts or live streaming services available in your country.

It’s a game between two teams with the same upcoming goal in mind: Euro 2024. On the Polish side, a trend in their performance has been maintained in recent years. They excel in qualifiers but struggle in the tournaments they qualify for.

With this Euro being one of the last important tournaments for Robert Lewandowski, the Poles aim to make a strong impression. Their rivals will be Turkey, a team with talented players who are determined to recapture the success of their better days.

Poland vs Turkey: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 3:45 PM

Australia: 4:45 AM (June 11)

Canada: 2:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Indonesia: 2:45 AM (June 11)

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Malaysia: 2:45 AM (June 11)

Mexico: 12:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

Poland: 8:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Turkey: 9:45 PM

UAE: 10:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

USA: 2:45 PM (ET)

Poland vs Turkey: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Argentina: Star+ Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

Canada: DAZN Canada

France: L’Equipe, Live, Foot

Germany: DAZN Deutschland, DAZN2 Germany

Indonesia: Vision+, Sportstars 2, K-Vision

Ireland: Premier Sports Player, Premier Sports 2

Malaysia: Astro Go, sooka, Astro SuperSport 3

Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal

Poland: sport.tvp.pl, TVP Sport App, TVP1

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1

Turkey: TRT Spor

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports English 2

UK: Premier Sports Player, Premier Sports 2

USA: Fubo (free trial)