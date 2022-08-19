Portland Thorns will face Chelsea for the 2022 Women's International Champions Cup. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Portland Thorns vs Chelsea: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online 2022 Women's International Champions Cup in your country

For the 2022 Women's International Champions Cup, the Portland Thorns and Chelsea will face each other. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. If you are in Canada, you can enjoy this game through DAZN.

The 2022 Women's International Champions Cup is defined and the last two games remain: the one that will define the champions and this one for third place. Both teams come from having very tough games in the semifinals. In fact, both games ended in draws and therefore had to be decided on penalties.

The American team faced Monterrey, and the Mexican team won on penalties 3-2 after drawing 1-1, while the English team lost 4-3 on penalties after the game ended 2- two. After coming so close to the final, both teams want to seek some small consolation by taking third place.

Portland Thorns vs Chelsea: Kick-Off Time

Portland Thorns will play against Chelsea for the 2022 Women's International Champions Cup this Saturday, August 20 at the Providence Park in Portland, Oregon.

Belize: 6 PM

Brazil: 9 PM

Canada: 8 PM

Germany: 2 AM (21 August)

Italy: 2 AM (21 August)

Mexico: 7 PM

United States: 8 PM (ET)

Portland Thorns vs Chelsea: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Belize: ESPN2

Brazil: Star+

Canada: DAZN

Germany: DAZN

International: DAZN

Italy: DAZN

Mexico: ESPN2 Mexico, Star+

USA: ESPN3, ESPNU

