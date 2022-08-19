For the 2022 Women's International Champions Cup final, Monterrey will face Lyon. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Monterrey and Lyon will face each other in the 2022 Women's International Champions Cup final game. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. If you are in Canada, you can enjoy this game through DAZN.

After facing two tough semifinals (both had to be decided on penalties), this Saturday, August 20, it will be decided who will be the champions of this 2022 Women's International Champions Cup. The French team Lyon will face the Mexican Monterrey in what will undoubtedly be a very interesting final game.

Monterrey faced the American Portland Thorns and after equalizing 1-1, the Mexicans obtained their pass to the final by winning 3-2 from penalties. For their part, Lyon faced another European team, Chelsea. The game was a tough 2-2 that also forced a penalty shootout, won 4-3 by the French.

Monterrey vs Lyon: Kick-Off Time

Monterrey will play against Lyon for the 2022 Women's International Champions Cup final this Saturday, August 20 at the Providence Park in Portland, Oregon.

Belize: 9 PM

Botswana: 5 AM (August 21)

Brazil: 12 PM (August 21)

Burundi: 5 AM (August 21)

Cameroon: 4 AM (August 21)

Canada: 11 PM (EDT)

Eswatini: 5 AM (August 21)

Ethiopia: 6 AM (August 21)

Gambia: 3 AM (August 21)

Germany: 5 AM (August 21)

Italy: 5 AM (August 21)

Jamaica: 10 PM

Kenya: 6 AM (August 21)

Lesotho: 5 AM (August 21)

Liberia: 3 AM (August 21)

Malawi: 5 AM (August 21)

Mauritius: 5 AM (August 21)

Mexico: 10 PM

Namibia: 5 AM (August 21)

Nigeria: 4 AM (August 21)

Rwanda: 5 AM (August 21)

Sierra Leone: 3 AM (August 21)

South Africa: 5 AM (August 21)

South Sudan: 5 AM (August 21)

Spain: 5 AM (August 21)

Sudan: 5 AM (August 21)

Tanzania: 6 AM (August 21)

Uganda: 6 AM (August 21)

United States: 11 PM (ET)

Zambia: 4 AM (August 21)

Zimbabwe: 4 AM (August 21)

Monterrey vs Lyon: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Belize: ESPN2

Botswana: W-Sport

Burundi: W-Sport

Cameroon: W-Sport

Canada: DAZN

Ethiopia: W-Sport

Gambia: W-Sport

Germany: DAZN

Ghana: W-Sport

International: DAZN

Italy: DAZN

Kenya: W-Sport

Lesotho: W-Sport

Liberia: W-Sport

Malawi: W-Sport

Mauritius: W-Sport

Mexico: ESPN2 Mexico, Star+

Nigeria: W-Sport

Rwanda: W-Sport

Sierra Leone: W-Sport

South Africa: W-Sport

South Sudan: W-Sport

Spain: DAZN

Sudan: W-Sport

Swaziland: W-Sport

Tanzania: W-Sport

Uganda: W-Sport

USA: ESPN3, ESPN2

Zambia: W-Sport

Zimbabwe: W-Sport