Monterrey and Lyon will face each other in the 2022 Women's International Champions Cup final game. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. If you are in Canada, you can enjoy this game through DAZN.
After facing two tough semifinals (both had to be decided on penalties), this Saturday, August 20, it will be decided who will be the champions of this 2022 Women's International Champions Cup. The French team Lyon will face the Mexican Monterrey in what will undoubtedly be a very interesting final game.
Monterrey faced the American Portland Thorns and after equalizing 1-1, the Mexicans obtained their pass to the final by winning 3-2 from penalties. For their part, Lyon faced another European team, Chelsea. The game was a tough 2-2 that also forced a penalty shootout, won 4-3 by the French.
Monterrey vs Lyon: Kick-Off Time
Monterrey will play against Lyon for the 2022 Women's International Champions Cup final this Saturday, August 20 at the Providence Park in Portland, Oregon.
Belize: 9 PM
Botswana: 5 AM (August 21)
Brazil: 12 PM (August 21)
Burundi: 5 AM (August 21)
Cameroon: 4 AM (August 21)
Canada: 11 PM (EDT)
Eswatini: 5 AM (August 21)
Ethiopia: 6 AM (August 21)
Gambia: 3 AM (August 21)
Germany: 5 AM (August 21)
Italy: 5 AM (August 21)
Jamaica: 10 PM
Kenya: 6 AM (August 21)
Lesotho: 5 AM (August 21)
Liberia: 3 AM (August 21)
Malawi: 5 AM (August 21)
Mauritius: 5 AM (August 21)
Mexico: 10 PM
Namibia: 5 AM (August 21)
Nigeria: 4 AM (August 21)
Rwanda: 5 AM (August 21)
Sierra Leone: 3 AM (August 21)
South Africa: 5 AM (August 21)
South Sudan: 5 AM (August 21)
Spain: 5 AM (August 21)
Sudan: 5 AM (August 21)
Tanzania: 6 AM (August 21)
Uganda: 6 AM (August 21)
United States: 11 PM (ET)
Zambia: 4 AM (August 21)
Zimbabwe: 4 AM (August 21)
Monterrey vs Lyon: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Belize: ESPN2
Botswana: W-Sport
Burundi: W-Sport
Cameroon: W-Sport
Canada: DAZN
Ethiopia: W-Sport
Gambia: W-Sport
Germany: DAZN
Ghana: W-Sport
International: DAZN
Italy: DAZN
Kenya: W-Sport
Lesotho: W-Sport
Liberia: W-Sport
Malawi: W-Sport
Mauritius: W-Sport
Mexico: ESPN2 Mexico, Star+
Nigeria: W-Sport
Rwanda: W-Sport
Sierra Leone: W-Sport
South Africa: W-Sport
South Sudan: W-Sport
Spain: DAZN
Sudan: W-Sport
Swaziland: W-Sport
Tanzania: W-Sport
Uganda: W-Sport
USA: ESPN3, ESPN2
Zambia: W-Sport
Zimbabwe: W-Sport