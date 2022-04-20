Portland Timbers and Real Salt Lake will play at Providence Park for Week 8 of the 2022 MLS regular season. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch it in the US and Canada.

Portland Timbers vs Real Salt Lake: Date, Time and TV Channel for Week 8 of the 2022 MLS season in the US and Canada

Portland Timbers and Real Salt Lake will face each other at Providence Park (Portland, Oregon) for Week 8 of the 2022 MLS regular season. Here is all the detailed information about this MLS game including the date, time, TV Channel, and Live Stream. To watch it in the US, tune in to FuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) and if you are in Canada, you can follow the match by tunning DAZN.

Compared to last season, Portland Timbers are not having a good one this year. So far, the team managed by Giovanni Savarese has played ten games: won 2, tied 4, and lost 2, it's in ninth place in the standings with 10 points. In its last match, The Timbers drew 0-0 with Houston Dynamo, after the game Timbers goalkeeper Aljaz Ivacic was named to MLS Team of the Week for Week 7. Ivacic has recorded 28 saves this season, including a penalty kick save against Vancouver Whitecaps FC on April 9.

On the flip side, Real Salt Lake are in sixth place in the standings with 12 points, four points behind Los Angeles FC, which leads the western conference with 16. In addition, the Red & Blue Army have not won in four games, and in its last match were defeated by New York City FC 6-0.

Portland Timbers vs Real Salt Lake: Date

Portland Timbers and Real Salt Lake will meet at Providence Park on Saturday, April 23 for Week 8 of the 2022 MLS regular season. The last time they face each other was for a friendly match on February 17, 2022, The Timbers emerged victorious with a comfortable 3-0 win.

Portland Timbers vs Real Salt Lake: Time by state in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

TV channels in the US and Canada to watch Portland Timbers vs Real Salt Lake

The game to be played between Portland Timbers and Real Salt Lake at Providence Park for Week 8 of the 2022 MLS regular season will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (Free 7-day Trial). Other options: ESPN+, KMYU Utah. Also, if you are in Canada to watch the match, you can tune in to DAZN.