Porto vs Antwerp: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League in your country

Antwerp will travel to Portugal to face Porto at the Estádio do Dragão in a 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League Group H game. Porto have had a mixed start to their Champions League campaign. They won their first game 3-1 away to Shakhtar Donetsk, but then lost at home against Barcelona.

Porto are in the 2nd spot of the Group H standings with 6 points and a record of 2-0-1, the only defeat for them was against FC Barcelona during the last game of October, they lost at home by 0-1.

Antwerp already know what it’s like to lose against Porto, the most recent game for them was a defeat against Porto by 1-4, this being the third defeat in the group stage for them. Antwerp are underdogs and are likely to lose this game but there is still hope of fighting for a Europa League spot at least.

Porto vs Antwerp: Kick-Off Time

Porto and Antwerp play for the 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, November 7 at Estádio Do Dragão in Porto. One of the most impressive things about Porto’s performance in the Champions League so far has been their defensive solidity. They have only conceded three goals in three matches, which is a testament to the strength of their backline.

Argentina: 5:00 PM

Australia: 7:00 AM November 8

Bangladesh: 2:00 AM November 8

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 5:00 PM

Cameroon: 9:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM

Costa Rica: 2:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Ecuador: 3:00 PM

Egypt: 10:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 8:00 PM

India: 1:30 AM November 8

Indonesia: 4:00 AM November 8

Iran: 11:30 PM

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 3:00 PM

Japan: 5:00 AM November 8

Kenya: 11:00 PM

Malaysia: 4:00 AM November 8

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Morocco: 9:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 9:00 AM November 8

Nigeria: 9:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Qatar: 11:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM

Senegal: 8:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 4:00 AM November 8

South Africa: 10:00 PM

South Korea: 5:00 AM November 8

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

Tanzania: 11:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 4:00 PM

Tunisia: 9:00 PM

Uganda: 11:00 PM

UAE: 12:00 AM November 8

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM

Porto vs Antwerp: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, Fox Sports Argentina

Australia: Stan Sport

Belgium: VTM GOClub, RTLVTM 2, Pickx+ Sports 2, RTL Play, Proximus Pickx

Brazil: HBO Max

Canada: DAZN Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 9 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 6, TOD

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, beIN Sports 3, beIN Sports MAX 4

Germany: DAZN2, DAZN Germany

Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now

Greece: Cosmote Sport 9 HD

India: JioTV, Sony LIV

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: discovery+, LiveScore App, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 7

Italy: Mediaset Infinity, Sky Sport 256, SKY Go Italia

Jamaica: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App

Kenya: SuperSport Variety 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: HBO Max

Morocco: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 6

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Tennis

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: SuperSport Variety 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Norway: TV 2 Play

Poland: Polsat Sport Premium 5

Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal, DAZN Portugal

Saudi Arabia: beIN Sports HD 6, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Serbia: Arena Sport 4 Serbia

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones 7, Movistar+

Sweden: TV4 Play, TV4 Motor

Switzerland: Blue Sport 7 Live, Blue Sport

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 6

United Kingdom: discovery+, TNT Sports 7, discovery+ App

United States: Paramount+, ViX