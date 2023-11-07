Antwerp will travel to Portugal to face Porto at the Estádio do Dragão in a 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League Group H game. Porto have had a mixed start to their Champions League campaign. They won their first game 3-1 away to Shakhtar Donetsk, but then lost at home against Barcelona.
Porto are in the 2nd spot of the Group H standings with 6 points and a record of 2-0-1, the only defeat for them was against FC Barcelona during the last game of October, they lost at home by 0-1.
Antwerp already know what it’s like to lose against Porto, the most recent game for them was a defeat against Porto by 1-4, this being the third defeat in the group stage for them. Antwerp are underdogs and are likely to lose this game but there is still hope of fighting for a Europa League spot at least.
Porto vs Antwerp: Kick-Off Time
Porto and Antwerp play for the 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, November 7 at Estádio Do Dragão in Porto. One of the most impressive things about Porto’s performance in the Champions League so far has been their defensive solidity. They have only conceded three goals in three matches, which is a testament to the strength of their backline.
Argentina: 5:00 PM
Australia: 7:00 AM November 8
Bangladesh: 2:00 AM November 8
Belgium: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 5:00 PM
Cameroon: 9:00 PM
Canada: 3:00 PM
Costa Rica: 2:00 PM
Croatia: 9:00 PM
Denmark: 9:00 PM
Ecuador: 3:00 PM
Egypt: 10:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 8:00 PM
India: 1:30 AM November 8
Indonesia: 4:00 AM November 8
Iran: 11:30 PM
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Israel: 10:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Jamaica: 3:00 PM
Japan: 5:00 AM November 8
Kenya: 11:00 PM
Malaysia: 4:00 AM November 8
Mexico: 2:00 PM
Morocco: 9:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
New Zealand: 9:00 AM November 8
Nigeria: 9:00 PM
Norway: 9:00 PM
Poland: 9:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Qatar: 11:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM
Senegal: 8:00 PM
Serbia: 9:00 PM
Singapore: 4:00 AM November 8
South Africa: 10:00 PM
South Korea: 5:00 AM November 8
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sweden: 9:00 PM
Switzerland: 9:00 PM
Tanzania: 11:00 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 4:00 PM
Tunisia: 9:00 PM
Uganda: 11:00 PM
UAE: 12:00 AM November 8
UK: 8:00 PM
United States: 3:00 PM
Porto vs Antwerp: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, Fox Sports Argentina
Australia: Stan Sport
Belgium: VTM GOClub, RTLVTM 2, Pickx+ Sports 2, RTL Play, Proximus Pickx
Brazil: HBO Max
Canada: DAZN Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 9 Croatia
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark
Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 6, TOD
France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, beIN Sports 3, beIN Sports MAX 4
Germany: DAZN2, DAZN Germany
Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now
Greece: Cosmote Sport 9 HD
India: JioTV, Sony LIV
Indonesia: Vidio
Ireland: discovery+, LiveScore App, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 7
Italy: Mediaset Infinity, Sky Sport 256, SKY Go Italia
Jamaica: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App
Kenya: SuperSport Variety 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: HBO Max
Morocco: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 6
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Tennis
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Nigeria: SuperSport Variety 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Norway: TV 2 Play
Poland: Polsat Sport Premium 5
Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal, DAZN Portugal
Saudi Arabia: beIN Sports HD 6, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Serbia: Arena Sport 4 Serbia
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones 7, Movistar+
Sweden: TV4 Play, TV4 Motor
Switzerland: Blue Sport 7 Live, Blue Sport
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 6
United Kingdom: discovery+, TNT Sports 7, discovery+ App
United States: Paramount+, ViX