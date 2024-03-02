Porto and Benfica will face against each other in the Matchday 24 of the 2023/2024 Primeira Liga season. Here you can find out all the essential details for this interesting game, such as how you can watch it on television or live stream it in your country.
This weekend marks the occurrence of the iconic “O Classico”, pitting the country’s two most beloved teams against each other in what promises to be a thrilling encounter. For Benfica, this will be their second derby within the same week, having recently squared off against Sporting Lisbon in the Taça de Portugal.
“As Aguias” aim to maintain their position at the top of the league, and securing a victory is crucial for their ambitions. On the other hand, Porto finds themselves 9 points behind the leaders. Facing Benfica now presents a golden opportunity to narrow this gap. Without a doubt, the stakes and the historical rivalry make this derby an unmissable event.
Porto vs Benfica: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 5:30 PM
Brazil: 5:30 PM
Croatia: 9:30 PM
France: 9:30 PM
Germany: 9:30 PM
Ghana: 8:30 PM
Greece: 10:30 PM
Israel: 10:30 PM
Italy: 9:30 PM
Kenya: 10:30 PM
Mexico: 2:30 PM
Netherlands: 9:30 PM
Nigeria: 9:30 PM
Poland: 9:30 PM
Portugal: 8:30 PM
Serbia: 9:30 PM
South Africa: 9:30 PM
Switzerland: 9:30 PM
United States: 3:30 PM (ET)
Porto vs Benfica: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: GolTV, Latin America
Brazil: Star+
Croatia: Sportklub 1 Croatia
France: Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 4
Germany: DAZN Deutschland, Sportdigital FUSSBALL
Ghana: Sporty TV, StarTimes App
Greece: Cosmote Sport 9 HD
International: Bet365, Triller TV+, Onefootball, GOLTV Play
Israel: Sport 3
Italy: DAZN Italy
Kenya: StarTimes App, Sporty TV
Mexico: GolTV Latin America
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Document
Nigeria: Sporty TV, StarTimes App
Poland: Eleven Sports 3 Poland
Portugal: Sport TV1, Sport TV Multiscreen
Serbia: SportKlub 1 Serbia
South Africa: Sporty TV, StarTimes App
Switzerland: DAZN Switzerland, Sportdigital FUSSBALL
USA: Fubo (free trial), GOLTV, GolTV Espanol