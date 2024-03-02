Porto and Benfica will face against each other in the Matchday 24 of the 2023/2024 Primeira Liga season. Here you can find out all the essential details for this interesting game, such as how you can watch it on television or live stream it in your country.

This weekend marks the occurrence of the iconic “O Classico”, pitting the country’s two most beloved teams against each other in what promises to be a thrilling encounter. For Benfica, this will be their second derby within the same week, having recently squared off against Sporting Lisbon in the Taça de Portugal.

“As Aguias” aim to maintain their position at the top of the league, and securing a victory is crucial for their ambitions. On the other hand, Porto finds themselves 9 points behind the leaders. Facing Benfica now presents a golden opportunity to narrow this gap. Without a doubt, the stakes and the historical rivalry make this derby an unmissable event.

Porto vs Benfica: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 5:30 PM

Brazil: 5:30 PM

Croatia: 9:30 PM

France: 9:30 PM

Germany: 9:30 PM

Ghana: 8:30 PM

Greece: 10:30 PM

Israel: 10:30 PM

Italy: 9:30 PM

Kenya: 10:30 PM

Mexico: 2:30 PM

Netherlands: 9:30 PM

Nigeria: 9:30 PM

Poland: 9:30 PM

Portugal: 8:30 PM

Serbia: 9:30 PM

South Africa: 9:30 PM

Switzerland: 9:30 PM

United States: 3:30 PM (ET)

Porto vs Benfica: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: GolTV, Latin America

Brazil: Star+

Croatia: Sportklub 1 Croatia

France: Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 4

Germany: DAZN Deutschland, Sportdigital FUSSBALL

Ghana: Sporty TV, StarTimes App

Greece: Cosmote Sport 9 HD

International: Bet365, Triller TV+, Onefootball, GOLTV Play

Israel: Sport 3

Italy: DAZN Italy

Kenya: StarTimes App, Sporty TV

Mexico: GolTV Latin America

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Document

Nigeria: Sporty TV, StarTimes App

Poland: Eleven Sports 3 Poland

Portugal: Sport TV1, Sport TV Multiscreen

Serbia: SportKlub 1 Serbia

South Africa: Sporty TV, StarTimes App

Switzerland: DAZN Switzerland, Sportdigital FUSSBALL

USA: Fubo (free trial), GOLTV, GolTV Espanol