Porto face Boavista in the upcoming Matchday 33 of the 2023/2024 Primeira Liga. For fans eager to witness the action unfold, various viewing options are available, whether through traditional television broadcasts or live streaming services accessible in your country.
As the 2023/2024 Primeira Liga season nears its conclusion, several outcomes have already been determined: Sporting CP clinched the title, with Benfica securing the runner-up position, and Vizela and Chaves facing direct relegation. Consequently, there are only a few teams still vying for specific objectives.
In this crucial matchup, two teams still fighting for their respective goals collide, making it undoubtedly the highlight of Matchday 33. Porto currently hold a one-point advantage over Sporting Braga in the battle for third place, which secures qualification for the Europa League. On the other hand, Boavista aim to secure victory to avoid falling into the relegation playoff positions.
Porto vs Boavista: Kick-Off Time in Your Country
Argentina: 4:30 PM
France: 9:30 PM
Germany: 9:30 PM
Italy: 9:30 PM
Mexico: 1:30 PM
Netherlands: 9:30 PM
Nigeria: 8:30 PM
Portugal: 8:30 PM
USA: 3:30 PM (ET)
Porto vs Boavista: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country
Source: Livesoccertv.com
Argentina: GolTV Latin America
Australia: RTPi
Canada: RTPi
France: Free, beIN Sports MAX 7, beIN Sports MAX 4, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, RTPi
Germany: DAZN Deutschland, Sportdigital FUSSBALL, RTPi
International: Triller TV+, Bet365, Onefootball, GOLTV Play
Italy: DAZN Italy
Mexico: GolTV Latin America
Nigeria: Sporty TV, StarTimes App
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, RTP Africa, Sport TV1
South Africa: StarTimes App, RTPi, Sporty TV
Spain: RTPi
United Kingdom: RTPi
USA: GOLTV, GolTV Espanol, RTPi