Porto will face Boavista for the Matchday 33 of the 2023/2024 Primeira Liga. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

As the 2023/2024 Primeira Liga season nears its conclusion, several outcomes have already been determined: Sporting CP clinched the title, with Benfica securing the runner-up position, and Vizela and Chaves facing direct relegation. Consequently, there are only a few teams still vying for specific objectives.

In this crucial matchup, two teams still fighting for their respective goals collide, making it undoubtedly the highlight of Matchday 33. Porto currently hold a one-point advantage over Sporting Braga in the battle for third place, which secures qualification for the Europa League. On the other hand, Boavista aim to secure victory to avoid falling into the relegation playoff positions.

Porto vs Boavista: Kick-Off Time in Your Country

Argentina: 4:30 PM

France: 9:30 PM

Germany: 9:30 PM

Italy: 9:30 PM

Mexico: 1:30 PM

Netherlands: 9:30 PM

Nigeria: 8:30 PM

Portugal: 8:30 PM

USA: 3:30 PM (ET)

Porto vs Boavista: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: GolTV Latin America

Australia: RTPi

Canada: RTPi

France: Free, beIN Sports MAX 7, beIN Sports MAX 4, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, RTPi

Germany: DAZN Deutschland, Sportdigital FUSSBALL, RTPi

International: Triller TV+, Bet365, Onefootball, GOLTV Play

Italy: DAZN Italy

Mexico: GolTV Latin America

Nigeria: Sporty TV, StarTimes App

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, RTP Africa, Sport TV1

South Africa: StarTimes App, RTPi, Sporty TV

Spain: RTPi

United Kingdom: RTPi

USA: GOLTV, GolTV Espanol, RTPi