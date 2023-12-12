Matchday 6 of the 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League will be an exciting one. In Group H, Porto and Shakhtar Donetsk will fight for a spot in the Round of 16, and here we tell you how to watch this game in your country.
[Watch Porto vs Shakhtar Donetsk online for FREE in the US on Fubo]
Porto arrives to this match as the favorite. The Portuguese squad has the home advantage for this match, and the support of their fans will be key to help them get the win and a ticket to the next round.
As for Shakhtar Donetsk, they have done a remarkable 2023-24 UEFA Championes League. They recently surprised Barcelona, so they are hoping to do the same with Porto and advance to the Round of 16 instead of them.
Porto vs Shakhtar Donetsk: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 5 PM
Australia: 7 AM (Thursday)
Bangladesh: 2 AM (Thursday)
Belgium: 9 PM
Brazil: 5 PM
Canada: 3 PM (EDT)
Croatia: 9 PM
Denmark: 9 PM
Egypt: 10 PM
France: 9 PM
Germany: 9 PM
Ghana: 8 PM
Greece: 10 PM
India: 1:30 AM (Thursday)
Indonesia: 4 AM (Thursday)
Ireland: 8 PM
Israel: 10 PM
Italy: 9 PM
Jamaica: 3 PM
Kenya: 11 PM
Malaysia: 4 AM (Thursday)
Mexico: 2 PM
Morocco: 9 PM
Netherlands: 9 PM
New Zealand: 9 AM (Thursday)
Nigeria: 9 PM
Norway: 9 PM
Philippines: 4 AM (Thursday)
Poland: 9 PM
Portugal: 8 PM
Saudi Arabia: 11 PM
Serbia: 9 PM
Singapore: 4 AM (Thursday)
South Africa: 10 PM
Spain: 9 PM
Sweden: 9 PM
Switzerland: 9 PM
UAE: 12 AM (Thursday)
UK: 8 PM
United States: 3 PM (EDT)
How to Watch Porto vs Shakhtar Donetsk in your Country
*Source: LiveSoccerTV
Argentina: Star+, Fox Sports 3
Australia: Stan Sport
Bangladesh: Sony LIV
Belgium: Pickx+, Sports 4, Proximus Pickx
Brazil: HBO Max
Canada: DAZN
Croatia: Arena Sport 3
Denmark: Viaplay
Egypt: beIN Sports HD, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, beIN Sports MAX 6
Germany: DAZN2, DAZN Germany
Ghana: SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Greece: Cosmote Sport 8 HD
India: JioTV, Sony LIV
Indonesia: Vidio
Ireland: TNT Sports 7, discovery+, LiveScore App, discovery+ App
Italy: Mediaset Infinity, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport 256
Jamaica: Flow Sports
Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now
Malaysia: beIN Sports
Mexico: HBO Max
Morocco: TOD, beIN Sports HD 5, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Tennis
New Zealand: beIN Sports
Nigeria: SuperSport Variety 2, DStv NowSuper, Sport MaXimo 1
Norway: TV2 Play
Poland: Polsat Sport Premium 5
Portugal: DAZN, Eleven Sports 1, TVI
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 5, TOD
Serbia: Arena Sport 5
Singapore: beIN Sports
South Africa: SuperSport Variety, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv App
Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones 5, Movistar+
Sweden: TV4 Play, TV4 Motor
Switzerland: Blue Sport 8 Live, Blue Sport
United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN Sports HD 5, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
United Kingdom: discovery+ App, TNT Sports 7, discovery+
United States: Fubo (7-day free trial), ViX, Paramount+