Porto vs Shakhtar Donetsk: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League in your country

Matchday 6 of the 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League will be an exciting one. In Group H, Porto and Shakhtar Donetsk will fight for a spot in the Round of 16, and here we tell you how to watch this game in your country.

[Watch Porto vs Shakhtar Donetsk online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

Porto arrives to this match as the favorite. The Portuguese squad has the home advantage for this match, and the support of their fans will be key to help them get the win and a ticket to the next round.

As for Shakhtar Donetsk, they have done a remarkable 2023-24 UEFA Championes League. They recently surprised Barcelona, so they are hoping to do the same with Porto and advance to the Round of 16 instead of them.

Porto vs Shakhtar Donetsk: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 5 PM

Australia: 7 AM (Thursday)

Bangladesh: 2 AM (Thursday)

Belgium: 9 PM

Brazil: 5 PM

Canada: 3 PM (EDT)

Croatia: 9 PM

Denmark: 9 PM

Egypt: 10 PM

France: 9 PM

Germany: 9 PM

Ghana: 8 PM

Greece: 10 PM

India: 1:30 AM (Thursday)

Indonesia: 4 AM (Thursday)

Ireland: 8 PM

Israel: 10 PM

Italy: 9 PM

Jamaica: 3 PM

Kenya: 11 PM

Malaysia: 4 AM (Thursday)

Mexico: 2 PM

Morocco: 9 PM

Netherlands: 9 PM

New Zealand: 9 AM (Thursday)

Nigeria: 9 PM

Norway: 9 PM

Philippines: 4 AM (Thursday)

Poland: 9 PM

Portugal: 8 PM

Saudi Arabia: 11 PM

Serbia: 9 PM

Singapore: 4 AM (Thursday)

South Africa: 10 PM

Spain: 9 PM

Sweden: 9 PM

Switzerland: 9 PM

UAE: 12 AM (Thursday)

UK: 8 PM

United States: 3 PM (EDT)

How to Watch Porto vs Shakhtar Donetsk in your Country

*Source: LiveSoccerTV

Argentina: Star+, Fox Sports 3

Australia: Stan Sport

Bangladesh: Sony LIV

Belgium: Pickx+, Sports 4, Proximus Pickx

Brazil: HBO Max

Canada: DAZN

Croatia: Arena Sport 3

Denmark: Viaplay

Egypt: beIN Sports HD, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, beIN Sports MAX 6

Germany: DAZN2, DAZN Germany

Ghana: SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Greece: Cosmote Sport 8 HD

India: JioTV, Sony LIV

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: TNT Sports 7, discovery+, LiveScore App, discovery+ App

Italy: Mediaset Infinity, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport 256

Jamaica: Flow Sports

Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now

Malaysia: beIN Sports

Mexico: HBO Max

Morocco: TOD, beIN Sports HD 5, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Tennis

New Zealand: beIN Sports

Nigeria: SuperSport Variety 2, DStv NowSuper, Sport MaXimo 1

Norway: TV2 Play

Poland: Polsat Sport Premium 5

Portugal: DAZN, Eleven Sports 1, TVI

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 5, TOD

Serbia: Arena Sport 5

Singapore: beIN Sports

South Africa: SuperSport Variety, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv App

Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones 5, Movistar+

Sweden: TV4 Play, TV4 Motor

Switzerland: Blue Sport 8 Live, Blue Sport

United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN Sports HD 5, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United Kingdom: discovery+ App, TNT Sports 7, discovery+

United States: Fubo (7-day free trial), ViX, Paramount+