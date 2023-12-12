The 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League continues with Matchday 6. In Group H, Antwerp will host Barcelona for the last game in this round. Here is all the information you need to know about this match and how to watch it in your country.
Barcelona has already qualified to the Round of 16. However, the Blaugranas need to add at least one point in order to secure the top spot and avoid any surprises.
On the other hand is Antwerp, club that has no chances of even reaching the Europa League. They have not added a single point this season, so doing it against Barcelona could give their fans some joy.
Antwerp vs Barcelona: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 5 PM
Australia: 7 AM (Thursday)
Bangladesh: 2 AM (Thursday)
Belgium: 9 PM
Brazil: 5 PM
Canada: 3 PM (EDT)
Croatia: 9 PM
Denmark: 9 PM
Egypt: 10 PM
France: 9 PM
Germany: 9 PM
Ghana: 8 PM
Greece: 10 PM
India: 1:30 AM (Thursday)
Indonesia: 4 AM (Thursday)
Ireland: 8 PM
Israel: 10 PM
Italy: 9 PM
Jamaica: 3 PM
Kenya: 11 PM
Malaysia: 4 AM (Thursday)
Mexico: 2 PM
Morocco: 9 PM
Netherlands: 9 PM
New Zealand: 9 AM (Thursday)
Nigeria: 9 PM
Norway: 9 PM
Philippines: 4 AM (Thursday)
Poland: 9 PM
Portugal: 8 PM
Saudi Arabia: 11 PM
Serbia: 9 PM
Singapore: 4 AM (Thursday)
South Africa: 10 PM
Spain: 9 PM
Sweden: 9 PM
Switzerland: 9 PM
UAE: 12 AM (Thursday)
UK: 8 PM
United States: 3 PM (EDT)
How to Watch Antwerp vs Barcelona in your Country
*Source: LiveSoccerTV
Argentina: Star+, Fox Sports 3
Australia: Stan Sport
Bangladesh: Sony LIV
Belgium: Pickx+, Sports 4, Proximus Pickx
Brazil: HBO Max
Canada: DAZN
Croatia: Arena Sport 3
Denmark: Viaplay
Egypt: beIN Sports HD, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, beIN Sports MAX 6
Germany: DAZN2, DAZN Germany
Ghana: SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Greece: Cosmote Sport 8 HD
India: JioTV, Sony LIV
Indonesia: Vidio
Ireland: TNT Sports 7, discovery+, LiveScore App, discovery+ App
Italy: Mediaset Infinity, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport 256
Jamaica: Flow Sports
Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now
Malaysia: beIN Sports
Mexico: HBO Max
Morocco: TOD, beIN Sports HD 5, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Tennis
New Zealand: beIN Sports
Nigeria: SuperSport Variety 2, DStv NowSuper, Sport MaXimo 1
Norway: TV2 Play
Poland: Polsat Sport Premium 5
Portugal: DAZN, Eleven Sports 1, TVI
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 5, TOD
Serbia: Arena Sport 5
Singapore: beIN Sports
South Africa: SuperSport Variety, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv App
Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones 5, Movistar+
Sweden: TV4 Play, TV4 Motor
Switzerland: Blue Sport 8 Live, Blue Sport
United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN Sports HD 5, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
United Kingdom: discovery+ App, TNT Sports 7, discovery+
United States: Fubo (7-day free trial), ViX, Paramount+