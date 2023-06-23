Portugal U21 will play against Netherlands U21 this Saturday, June 24 for the Matchday 2 of the 2023 Euro U21 group stage. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

Portugal U21‘s debut couldn’t have been worse. They lost 2-0 against the team that was supposed to be the weakest in the group, Georgia U21. The Portuguese know well that a defeat would leave them with virtually no chance of advancing to the next round and that is why they must win.

Their rivals will be the Netherlands U21, who in turn did not have a great debut either, drawing without goals against Belgium U21. Like the Portuguese, they know that a defeat and even a draw would leave them difficult for the final Matchday, so they must go in search of the 3 points.

Portugal U21 vs Netherlands U21: Kick-Off Time

Egypt: 6:00 PM

France: 6:00 PM

Germany: 6:00 PM

Greece: 7:00 PM

Israel: 7:00 PM

Italy: 6:00 PM

Morocco: 6:00 PM

Netherlands: 6:00 PM

Norway: 6:00 PM

Poland: 6:00 PM

Portugal: 5:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 7:00 PM

Serbia: 6:00 PM

Spain: 6:00 PM

Sweden: 6:00 PM

Switzerland: 6:00 PM

UAE: 8:00 PM

United States: 12:00 PM (ET)

Portugal U21 vs Netherlands U21: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Egypt: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1

France: Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 2

Germany: ProSieben Maxx, ran.de

Greece: ERT 3

Israel: Sports 4

Italy: raiplay

Morocco: beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Netherlands: NPO 2

Norway: VG+

Poland: DVT Sport App

Portugal: RTP Play, RTP 1

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Serbia: RTS 2

Spain: RTVE.es

Sweden: SVT Play

Switzerland: TRT Sports

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD

USA: ViX.