Georgia U21 face Belgium U21 this Saturday, June 24 for the Matchday 2 of the 2023 Euro U21 group stage. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

Georgia U21 emerged as one of the biggest surprises during Matchday 1 of the 2023 Euro U21 tournament. Despite being considered underdogs in their match against Portugal U21, they achieved a commendable 2-0 victory, propelling them to the top of the standings and improving their chances of qualifying for the next stage.

With their sights set on another three points, Georgia U21 faces a tough challenge against Belgium U21. The Belgians started their campaign with a goalless draw against the Netherlands U21 and recognizes the importance of securing a win in this match. Gaining only 1 or 2 points by the final Matchday would significantly jeopardize their chances of progressing in the tournament. Both teams will undoubtedly be vying for the victory in this crucial encounter.

Georgia U21 vs Belgium U21: Kick-Off Time

Belgium: 6:00 PM

Egypt: 6:00 PM

France: 6:00 PM

Georgia: 8:00 PM

Germany: 6:00 PM

Israel: 7:00 PM

Morocco: 6:00 PM

Netherlands: 6:00 PM

Norway: 6:00 PM

Poland: 6:00 PM

Portugal: 5:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 7:00 PM

Spain: 6:00 PM

UAE: 8:00 PM

United States: 12:00 PM (ET)

Georgia U21 vs Belgium U21: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Belgium: Canvas, Tipik, Sporza

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: Free, beIN Sports 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Georgia: 1TV

Germany: ran.de

Israel: Sports 2

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Netherlands: Canvas

Norway: VG+

Poland: DVT Sport App

Portugal: RTP Play

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Spain: RTVE.es

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

USA: ViX.