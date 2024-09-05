Portugal vs Croacia: Lineups for Matchday 1 of 2024 UEFA Nations League

Portugal will face Croatia in a group stage match of the UEFA Nations League. Here, you can check out the guidelines for this exciting game!

The UEFA Nations League returns, and with it, one of the biggest stars in world soccer. Portugal, led by Cristiano Ronaldo, will begin their participation in Group A by facing Croatia at the Estádio do Benfica in Lisbon. Not only will this match mark the start of a new competition, but it could also be the stage where Cristiano Ronaldo reaches a historic milestone: his 900th career goal.

The group, which Portugal shares with Croatia, Poland, and Scotland, promises to be highly competitive. To secure their place at the top and keep alive their aspirations of advancing in the competition, the Portuguese national team must start with a win at home. The pressure on Cristiano Ronaldo and his teammates will be immense, as a victory would not only provide valuable points but also boost the team’s morale and solidify Portugal as one of the group favorites.

Cristiano Ronaldo enters this match at a crucial moment in his career. After a successful season with Al Nassr, where he has continued to demonstrate his goal-scoring prowess, the Portuguese star now has the chance to write a new chapter in his storied career. Reaching 900 goals is a milestone that very few players in soccer history have achieved, and Ronaldo is on the verge of joining this elite group.

Croatia, on the other hand, comes into this match to pull off a surprise and take all three points. The Croatian national team, runners-up in the 2018 World Cup, boasts an experienced and well-organized squad capable of competing at the highest level. With players like Luka Modric and Marcelo Brozovic commanding the midfield, Croatia will look to exploit any opportunity to break through Portugal’s defense.

Initial team of Portugal pose for a picture during the UEFA EURO 2024 European qualifier match between Portugal and Slovakia at Estadio do Dragao. (Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images)

Portugal lineup

Portugal is one of the main contenders and aims to approach the UEFA Nations League in the best possible way.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Portugal line-up: Diogo Costa; Mendes, Dias, Inácio, Dalot; Neto, Vitinha, Bruno Fernandes; Leão, Cristiano Ronaldo, Neto.

Croatia lineup

Croatia has a great opportunity to challenge one of the best teams in the UEFA Nations League.

Croatia lineup: Likaković; Pongracić; Sutalo, Kovacić, Gvardiol; Sosa, Baturina, Modrić, Pasalić, Jakić; Kramarić.