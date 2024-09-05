Portugal vs Croatia: Where and how to watch live 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League

Portugal face Croatia in the League A Matchday 1 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League group stage. Here's how and where you can catch the action live online from various regions around the globe.

A high-stakes clash is set to unfold in Group A1 as the top contenders for the group’s top spot, Portugal and Croatia, face off. Portugal will aim to capitalize on what could be the final matches for their legendary star, Cristiano Ronaldo. The team understands the significance of starting the campaign with a win, especially against a side as formidable as Croatia, another strong favorite to win the group.

Croatia, boasting their own share of experienced veterans, recognize the importance of this early matchup and will be eager to secure three critical points. With both teams eyeing the top of the group, the battle promises to be an intense and pivotal moment in the competition.

Portugal vs Croatia: Kick-Off Time in Your country

Argentina: 3:45 PM

Australia: 4:45 AM (September 6)

Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (September 6)

Canada: 2:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

India: 12:15 AM (September 6)

Indonesia: 2:45 AM (September 6)

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Malaysia: 2:45 AM (September 6)

Mexico: 12:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

Nigeria: 7:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Serbia: 8:45 PM

South Africa: 8:45 PM

Spain: 8:45 PM

UAE: 10:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

Portugal vs Croatia: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your country

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: tapmad, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 1 HD

Canada: DAZN Canada

Croatia: New TV

France: Molotov, Free, L’Equipe

Germany: DAZN Germany, DAZN2 Germany

India: JioTV, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 1 HD

Indonesia: Vision+, Sportstars, K-Vision

International: UEFA.tv

Mexico: Sky+, Sky Sports Mexico

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 2

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, RTP Play, Match Player, Sport TV1RTP 1

South Africa: DStv App, MáXimo 360, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 1

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 2

USA: ViX

