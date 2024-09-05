Portugal vs Croatia: Where and how to watch live 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League

Portugal will face off against Croatia in what will be the League A Matchday 1 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League group stage. Here’s how you can catch all the action, whether on TV or via live stream in your country.
A high-stakes clash is set to unfold in Group A1 as the top contenders for the group’s top spot, Portugal and Croatia, face off. Portugal will aim to capitalize on what could be the final matches for their legendary star, Cristiano Ronaldo. The team understands the significance of starting the campaign with a win, especially against a side as formidable as Croatia, another strong favorite to win the group.
Croatia, boasting their own share of experienced veterans, recognize the importance of this early matchup and will be eager to secure three critical points. With both teams eyeing the top of the group, the battle promises to be an intense and pivotal moment in the competition.
Portugal vs Croatia: Kick-Off Time in Your country
Argentina: 3:45 PM
Australia: 4:45 AM (September 6)
Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (September 6)
Canada: 2:45 PM
France: 8:45 PM
Germany: 8:45 PM
India: 12:15 AM (September 6)
Indonesia: 2:45 AM (September 6)
Ireland: 7:45 PM
Italy: 8:45 PM
Malaysia: 2:45 AM (September 6)
Mexico: 12:45 PM
Netherlands: 8:45 PM
Nigeria: 7:45 PM
Portugal: 7:45 PM
Serbia: 8:45 PM
South Africa: 8:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
UAE: 10:45 PM
UK: 7:45 PM
United States: 2:45 PM (ET)
Luka Modric of Croatia – IMAGO / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto
Portugal vs Croatia: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your country
Source: Livesoccertv.com
Argentina: Disney+ Argentina
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: tapmad, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 1 HD
Canada: DAZN Canada
Croatia: New TV
France: Molotov, Free, L’Equipe
Germany: DAZN Germany, DAZN2 Germany
India: JioTV, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 1 HD
Indonesia: Vision+, Sportstars, K-Vision
International: UEFA.tv
Mexico: Sky+, Sky Sports Mexico
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 2
Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, RTP Play, Match Player, Sport TV1RTP 1
South Africa: DStv App, MáXimo 360, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 1
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 2
USA: ViX