Portugal will play against Finland in what will a 2024 International friendly match. Here, you can check out the lineups for this interesting game.

As Portugal gears up to square off against Finland in an international friendly, all eyes are set on the horizon of Euro 2024. Here, laid out before us, are the probable lineups for both teams, offering a glimpse into the formations and players likely to take the field in this highly anticipated encounter.

Euro 2024 draws near, with European teams gearing up for the continent’s second most important national team tournament. Among the qualified nations is Portugal, positioned as one of the frontrunners to advance to the tournament’s final stages.

As Cristiano Ronaldo possibly enters his final significant international tournament, the Portuguese squad is poised to leave no stone unturned in their preparations, striving to excel. Their upcoming opponents, Finland, may have missed out on Euro 2024 qualification, but they seize the opportunity to confront a formidable adversary, sharpening their skills ahead of the World Cup qualifiers.

Portugal probable lineup

Portugal, with Cristiano Ronaldo almost certainly playing his last important tournament, will seek to reach Euro 2024 in shape.

Portugal possible lineup: Costa; Cancelo, Pepe, Dias, Dalot; Fernandes, Palhinha, Bernardo; Leao, Ronaldo, Jota.

Finland probable lineup

Finland have a good chance to face one of the best European teams and will look to do a good job thinking in the upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

Finland possible lineup: Hradecky; Alho, Tenho, Ivanov, Jensen; Lod, Peltola, Suhonen, Nissila; Pukki, Pohjanpalo.