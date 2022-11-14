Portugal will face Nigeria in what will be an international friendly game. Here you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game free in the United States.

Portugal will play against Nigeria in a warm-up friendly for the 2022 Qatar World Cup. Here you can find all you need to know about this friendly game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States. It will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

In a few days the Qatar 2022 World Cup begins, and for this reason all the teams seek to prepare in the best way for what will be the most important national team competition. One of the participants will be Portugal, in what will probably be the last World Cup for its great star Cristiano Ronaldo.

Due to the fact that the activity in many leagues around the world, and especially in most European leagues, ended this weekend, it was impossible to make friendlies earlier. That is why this week Portugal wants to take advantage of it so that its team arrives in the best possible way. Their rivals will be Nigeria, who are looking to start preparing to return to the World Cups in 2026.

Portugal vs Nigeria: Date

This international friendly match between Portugal and Nigeria at the Jose Alvalade Stadium in Lisbon, Portugal will be played this Thursday, November 17 at 1:45 PM (ET).

Portugal vs Nigeria: Time by State in the US

ET: 1:45 PM

CT: 12:45 PM

MT: 11:45 AM

PT: 10:45 AM

TV channel in the US to watch Portugal vs Nigeria

Portugal and Nigeria will play this international friendly match on Thursday, November 17 at 1:45 PM (ET), and it will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial) and on DAZN in Canada. Check a convenient package of FuboTV for you right here. Other option: TUDN App, TUDN USA, TUDN.com, ESPN+.

