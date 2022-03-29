Portugal will host North Macedonia today at the Estadio do Dragao in Porto in a deciding match of the European 2022 World Cup Qualifying Playoffs Finals. This match will determine which of the two teams will play in the next FIFA World Cup in Qatar, and also whether Cristiano Ronaldo will be able to play in what would probably be the last World Cup of his career. Here, you will find the starting time and where to watch or live stream it online free from different parts of the world. For example, in the United States, you can watch the match on FuboTV (free trial).
After defeating Turkey 3-1 on Thursday, Portugal will look to seal their place in the FIFA World Cup with another win against North Macedonia, who are coming off the back of a shock elimination of four-time world champion Italy.
Cristiano Ronaldo knows that this will be one of the most important matches of his entire career with the Portugal national team, as he needs a win to be able to play in the World Cup once again. This time in Qatar and at the age of 37.
Portugal vs North Macedonia: Starting time
Argentina: 3.45 PM
Australia: 5.45 AM (Wednesday)
Bangladesh: 0.45 AM (Wednesday)
Brazil: 3:45 PM
Canada: 2:45 PM (ET)
France: 7:45 PM
Germany: 7:45 PM
India: 0:15 AM (Wednesday)
Ireland: 6:45 PM
Mexico: 12:45 PM
Netherlands: 7:45 PM
Nigeria: 7:45 PM
North Macedonia: 8:45 PM
Portugal: 6:45 PM
South Africa: 8:45 PM
Spain: 7:45 PM
Turkey: 9:45 PM
UK: 6:45 PM
US: 2:45 PM (ET)
Portugal vs North Macedonia: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 2
Brazil: TNT Brasil, Estádio TNT Sports, TNT Go, GUIGO, HBO Max
Canada: VIVA, Univision Canada, TLN
France: Free, Molotov, W9
Germany: DAZN
India: JioTV, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 2, Hotstar VIP, Sony LIV
Ireland: Virgin Media Two, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Action, Virgin TV Go
Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal
Nigeria: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football, SuperSport GOtv Football
North Macedonia: SportKlub 1 Serbia, MaxTV Go
Portugal: Sport TV1, Sport TV Multiscreen, RTP Play, RTP 1
South Africa: SuperSport GOtv Football, Startimes World Football, MáXimo 360, DStv App, SuperSport Football, StarTimes App, Supersport Grandstand
Spain: RTVE.es, Be Mad
Turkey: S Sport 2, S Sport+
UK: SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Action
US: FuboTV (Free trial), ESPN+, ESPN2, UniMás, TUDN USA, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App