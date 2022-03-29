Portugal and North Macedonia will face each other today at the Estadio do Dragao for a spot in the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup. Find here how and where to watch or stream live online this European 2022 WCQ Playoffs Finals free in different parts of the world.

Portugal will host North Macedonia today at the Estadio do Dragao in Porto in a deciding match of the European 2022 World Cup Qualifying Playoffs Finals. This match will determine which of the two teams will play in the next FIFA World Cup in Qatar, and also whether Cristiano Ronaldo will be able to play in what would probably be the last World Cup of his career. Here, you will find the starting time and where to watch or live stream it online free from different parts of the world. For example, in the United States, you can watch the match on FuboTV (free trial).

After defeating Turkey 3-1 on Thursday, Portugal will look to seal their place in the FIFA World Cup with another win against North Macedonia, who are coming off the back of a shock elimination of four-time world champion Italy.

Cristiano Ronaldo knows that this will be one of the most important matches of his entire career with the Portugal national team, as he needs a win to be able to play in the World Cup once again. This time in Qatar and at the age of 37.

Portugal vs North Macedonia: Starting time

Argentina: 3.45 PM

Australia: 5.45 AM (Wednesday)

Bangladesh: 0.45 AM (Wednesday)

Brazil: 3:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM (ET)

France: 7:45 PM

Germany: 7:45 PM

India: 0:15 AM (Wednesday)

Ireland: 6:45 PM

Mexico: 12:45 PM

Netherlands: 7:45 PM

Nigeria: 7:45 PM

North Macedonia: 8:45 PM

Portugal: 6:45 PM

South Africa: 8:45 PM

Spain: 7:45 PM

Turkey: 9:45 PM

UK: 6:45 PM

US: 2:45 PM (ET)

Portugal vs North Macedonia: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 2

Brazil: TNT Brasil, Estádio TNT Sports, TNT Go, GUIGO, HBO Max

Canada: VIVA, Univision Canada, TLN

France: Free, Molotov, W9

Germany: DAZN

India: JioTV, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 2, Hotstar VIP, Sony LIV

Ireland: Virgin Media Two, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Action, Virgin TV Go

Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal

Nigeria: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football, SuperSport GOtv Football

North Macedonia: SportKlub 1 Serbia, MaxTV Go

Portugal: Sport TV1, Sport TV Multiscreen, RTP Play, RTP 1

South Africa: SuperSport GOtv Football, Startimes World Football, MáXimo 360, DStv App, SuperSport Football, StarTimes App, Supersport Grandstand

Spain: RTVE.es, Be Mad

Turkey: S Sport 2, S Sport+

UK: SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Action

US: FuboTV (Free trial), ESPN+, ESPN2, UniMás, TUDN USA, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App