Portugal vs Scotland: Where and how to watch live 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League

Portugal are set to take on Scotland in a League A clash on Matchday 2 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League group stage. Fans can tune in to catch the action live on TV or through available live stream options available in your country.

Portugal kicked off their Nations League campaign with a gritty 2-1 victory over Croatia, with Cristiano Ronaldo marking the occasion by netting one of the goals, bringing his career total to an impressive 900. This strong start solidifies Portugal’s status as the favorites to top their group.

Next up for Portugal is a clash with Scotland, who are coming off a challenging debut against Poland. Despite rallying from a 2-0 deficit to equalize, Scotland ultimately fell short in their opening match. Facing the Portuguese side, Scotland are aware that another loss would jeopardize their chances in the competition.

Portugal vs Scotland: Kick-Off Time in Your country

Argentina: 3:45 PM

Australia: 4:45 AM (September 9)

Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (September 9)

Canada: 2:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

India: 12:15 AM (September 9)

Indonesia: 2:45 AM (September 9)

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Malaysia: 2:45 AM (September 9)

Mexico: 12:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

Nigeria: 7:45 PM

Poland: 8:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

South Africa: 8:45 PM

Spain: 8:45 PM

UAE: 10:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

Portugal vs Scotland: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your country

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina, ESPN2 Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: tapmad, Sony LIV

Canada: DAZN Canada

France: Molotov, Free, L’Equipe

Germany: DAZN Deutschland, DAZN1 Germany

India: JioTV, Sony LIV

Indonesia: Vision+, Sportstars, K-Vision

International: UEFA.tv

Ireland: ITVX, Virgin TV Go, ITV 4, Virgin Media Two

Mexico: Sky+, Sky Sports Mexico

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 4

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, RTP Play, Match Player, Sport TV1, RTP 1

South Africa: DStv App, MáXimo 360, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 1

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

UK: ITVX, STV Player, ITV 4

USA: Fubo (free trial), Fox Sports, ViX

