UEFA Nations League

Portugal vs Scotland: Where and how to watch live 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League

Portugal will face Scotland in League A's Matchday 2 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League group stage. Catch all the live action online, with streaming options available in your country.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal
© IMAGO / HMB-MediaCristiano Ronaldo of Portugal

By Leonardo Herrera

Portugal are set to take on Scotland in a League A clash on Matchday 2 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League group stage. Fans can tune in to catch the action live on TV or through available live stream options available in your country.

[Watch Portugal vs Scotland for free in the USA on Fubo]

Portugal kicked off their Nations League campaign with a gritty 2-1 victory over Croatia, with Cristiano Ronaldo marking the occasion by netting one of the goals, bringing his career total to an impressive 900. This strong start solidifies Portugal’s status as the favorites to top their group.

Next up for Portugal is a clash with Scotland, who are coming off a challenging debut against Poland. Despite rallying from a 2-0 deficit to equalize, Scotland ultimately fell short in their opening match. Facing the Portuguese side, Scotland are aware that another loss would jeopardize their chances in the competition.

Portugal vs Scotland: Kick-Off Time in Your country

Argentina: 3:45 PM
Australia: 4:45 AM (September 9)
Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (September 9)
Canada: 2:45 PM
France: 8:45 PM
Germany: 8:45 PM
India: 12:15 AM (September 9)
Indonesia: 2:45 AM (September 9)
Ireland: 7:45 PM
Italy: 8:45 PM
Malaysia: 2:45 AM (September 9)
Mexico: 12:45 PM
Netherlands: 8:45 PM
Nigeria: 7:45 PM
Poland: 8:45 PM
Portugal: 7:45 PM
South Africa: 8:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
UAE: 10:45 PM
UK: 7:45 PM
United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

Scott McTominay of Scotland – IMAGO / SOPA Images

Scott McTominay of Scotland – IMAGO / SOPA Images

Portugal vs Scotland: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your country

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina, ESPN2 Argentina
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: tapmad, Sony LIV
Canada: DAZN Canada
France: Molotov, Free, L’Equipe
Germany: DAZN Deutschland, DAZN1 Germany
India: JioTV, Sony LIV
Indonesia: Vision+, Sportstars, K-Vision
International: UEFA.tv
Ireland: ITVX, Virgin TV Go, ITV 4, Virgin Media Two
Mexico: Sky+, Sky Sports Mexico
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 4
Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, RTP Play, Match Player, Sport TV1, RTP 1
South Africa: DStv App, MáXimo 360, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 1
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
UK: ITVX, STV Player, ITV 4
USA: Fubo (free trial), Fox Sports, ViX

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

Leonardo Herrera is a multilingual journalist and writer at Bolavip US, bringing over eight years of experience in the field. He earned a degree in Sports Journalism from the National University of La Plata and is fluent in English, Spanish, and Portuguese. Specializing in a diverse array of sports, Leonardo covers soccer, basketball, combat sports, tennis, and motorsports. In his current role, he focuses on crafting engaging event previews, utilizing his language skills and extensive sports knowledge to enhance content accessibility for a global audience.

