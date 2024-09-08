Portugal vs Scotland: Where and how to watch live 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League

Portugal are set to take on Scotland in a League A clash on Matchday 2 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League group stage. Fans can tune in to catch the action live on TV or through available live stream options available in your country.
[Watch Portugal vs Scotland for free in the USA on Fubo]
Portugal kicked off their Nations League campaign with a gritty 2-1 victory over Croatia, with Cristiano Ronaldo marking the occasion by netting one of the goals, bringing his career total to an impressive 900. This strong start solidifies Portugal’s status as the favorites to top their group.
Next up for Portugal is a clash with Scotland, who are coming off a challenging debut against Poland. Despite rallying from a 2-0 deficit to equalize, Scotland ultimately fell short in their opening match. Facing the Portuguese side, Scotland are aware that another loss would jeopardize their chances in the competition.
Portugal vs Scotland: Kick-Off Time in Your country
Argentina: 3:45 PM
Australia: 4:45 AM (September 9)
Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (September 9)
Canada: 2:45 PM
France: 8:45 PM
Germany: 8:45 PM
India: 12:15 AM (September 9)
Indonesia: 2:45 AM (September 9)
Ireland: 7:45 PM
Italy: 8:45 PM
Malaysia: 2:45 AM (September 9)
Mexico: 12:45 PM
Netherlands: 8:45 PM
Nigeria: 7:45 PM
Poland: 8:45 PM
Portugal: 7:45 PM
South Africa: 8:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
UAE: 10:45 PM
UK: 7:45 PM
United States: 2:45 PM (ET)
Scott McTominay of Scotland – IMAGO / SOPA Images
Portugal vs Scotland: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your country
Source: Livesoccertv.com
Argentina: Disney+ Argentina, ESPN2 Argentina
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: tapmad, Sony LIV
Canada: DAZN Canada
France: Molotov, Free, L’Equipe
Germany: DAZN Deutschland, DAZN1 Germany
India: JioTV, Sony LIV
Indonesia: Vision+, Sportstars, K-Vision
International: UEFA.tv
Ireland: ITVX, Virgin TV Go, ITV 4, Virgin Media Two
Mexico: Sky+, Sky Sports Mexico
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 4
Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, RTP Play, Match Player, Sport TV1, RTP 1
South Africa: DStv App, MáXimo 360, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 1
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
UK: ITVX, STV Player, ITV 4
USA: Fubo (free trial), Fox Sports, ViX