Predicted lineups for Inter Miami vs CF Montreal today, Aug. 29, in 2026 MLS season

Inter Miami face CF Montreal at Nu Stadium for Matchday 22 of the MLS season. Here are the predicted starting lineups for both clubs.

Inter Miami host CF Montreal at Nu Stadium in Miami for MLS Matchday 22, with both sides seeking vital points to move up the standings. While questions lingered regarding Lionel Messi’s availability, indications point toward him playing after the Herons confirmed Cristian Gonzalez as the replacement for Guillermo Hoyos, who will not coach today.

The squad captained by Lionel Messi is navigating its toughest stretch of the season. First, Inter Miami suffered a 2-1 defeat to Monterrey and a 3-2 loss to Leon in the Leagues Cup, resulting in group-stage elimination. Returning to league play brought little relief, as the team earned just one point out of a possible nine, enduring a 4-1 loss to Nashville, a 2-1 defeat to Toronto, and a 2-2 draw against Philadelphia Union.

Meanwhile, Montreal come off a 2-2 home draw against the Los Angeles Galaxy in what has been a forgettable year that appears likely to end on a similar note. The Canadian club sits second-to-last in the Eastern Conference with 21 points and will look to pull off an upset against one of the league’s top rosters.

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Inter Miami expected lineup

The string of negative results prompted management to replace Guillermo Hoyos, who will return to work with the club’s youth academy. However, today will not serve as Gonzalez’s debut on the bench. According to Jose Armando Rodriguez of Deporte Total, the squad will be missing Sergio Regulon, Lujan, Mateo Silvetti, Tadeo Allende, Micael, and Santiago Morales due to absences.

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF controls the ball.

Inter Miami expected lineup: Dayne St. Clair; Ian Fray, Facundo Mura, Maximiliano Falcon, Noah Allen; Casemiro, Rodrigo De Paul, Telasco Segovia; Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, and German Berterame.

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Montreal predicted lineup

The Canadian side enters the match on a positive run, carrying a four-game unbeaten streak into the contest. Its most recent result was a 2-2 draw against the LA Galaxy, and the squad will attempt to leverage its current momentum to surprise an Inter Miami team looking to restore confidence.

Montreal expected starting XI: Thomas Gillier; Dawid Bugaj, Jalen Neal, Brayan Vera, Luca Petrasso; Matthew Longstaff, Daniel Pereira, Victor Loturi; Noah Streit, Prince Osei Owusu y Daniel Ríos.