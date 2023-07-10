With the summer transfer window underway, the rumor mill is in full swing. Of course, the future of Kylian Mbappe is the biggest storyline heading into next season, but there’s plenty of gossip around the Premier League as well.

While many teams have already made interesting signings, there are other deals yet to be done. Harry Kane or Declan Rice, for instance, are two English stars who could be on the move.

In addition, most ‘Big Six’ teams are still active on the market. Arsenal, for instance, are actively looking not only to sign but also to sell players. However, since they don’t seem to find a new home for Nicolas Pepe, they could just release him.

Report: Arsenal could cut Nicolas Pepe

According to Football London, the Gunners are trying to find suitors for the 28-year-old winger. At least until Rice’s arrival is made official, Pepe remains Arsenal’s record signing, having joined the club for an impressive €80 million in 2019.

The report also claims Arsenal could opt to terminate his contract if they cannot find a team willing to spend for the winger. Mikel Arteta doesn’t seem to count on Pepe anymore, having let the Ivory Coast international spend last season on loan at Nice.

Since his contract runs out in 2024, it makes sense Arsenal are trying to get something in return now before he becomes a free agent. However, it looks like they could also give up and cut ties with him for nothing.