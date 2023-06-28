Manchester City were the most dominant team in Europe and wanted more by getting Declan Rice from West Ham. Pep Guardiola finally gave the club a Champions League and it came with a historic treble also winning the Premier League and the FA Cup.

However, Manchester City are already on the move. After Ilkay Gundogan left for Barcelona, the midfield has become a priority. Mateo Kovacic has officially been signed and there could be more names to come.

One of them was supposed to be Declan Rice after his extraordinary performances at West Ham. In a tremendous race with Arsenal to convince him, the Hammers have made a shocking decision.

Report: Arsenal beat Manchester City in race for Declan Rice

According to a report from Fabrizio Romano, Manchester City won’t make another bid to West Ham for Declan Rice. They’re out of the negotiations as Arsenal have put on the table a $130 million record offer.

Just a few days ago, Manchester City made a $100 million proposal with $10 more million on variables. However, the Hammers immediately rejected it as Arsenal were ready to go for more.

Now, this has become a solo race to sign Declan Rice. The Gunners are really close of signing one of the best midfielders in the world as Mikel Arteta is ready to compete for the Premier League and the Champions League.