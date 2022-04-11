A few years after he decided to hung up his boots, former Netherlands international Dirk Kuyt is ready to start a career in another sport. The ex-Liverpool star feels ready to do it even at 41 years of age.

Life after retirement from professional soccer can be difficult for many people. While many choose to continue being close to the beautiful game on different roles, others may opt to become TV pundits or even begin a new path in a different sport.

Well, Dirk Kuyt could become one of the few to do the three of them. The former Liverpool star, who became a fan favorite during his stay in Merseyside, has not only worked at Feyenoord's academy as manager before working in television but now he is also expected to take up another sport.

The Dutchman, who spent six years at Anfield from 2006 to 2012, retired from professional soccer in 2017, when he helped Feyenoord to a dramatic Eredivisie championship and has been missing the adrenaline of sports.

Ex-Liverpool star Dirk Kuyt to start career in another sport

AD reports that Dirk Kuyt will take up boxing by participating in the 'Hit It' event, to take part in October this year in Rotterdam. The former soccer star has said to be excited about this new challenge and will continue to prepare for it while he waits to find a 'celebrity' opponent.

"As an ex-football player, I know what it is to be in a stadium," Kuyt told the Humberto Talk Show, as quoted by Marca. "It's been four years since I stopped playing football. And, of course, I miss that tension and the fight to win a match.

"I have played a few other sports, like tennis, padel and fitness. But being in the ring is new for me. I would love to be in that battle against another celebrity. Starting from now I will train hard."

Even though it would be quite surprising to see Kuyt take on the boxing ring, it would not be the first time a former soccer player embarks on a new adventure in a different sport. For different reasons, it's something that has happened before and will continue to happen as long as the athletes feel the need to compete.

Kuyt has had a remarkable soccer career, scoring 282 goals and providing 150 assists in 787 games in a memorable 20-year career. He earned over 100 caps with the Netherlands national team, with whom he played in three FIFA World Cups, including a runner-up campaign at South Africa 2010.