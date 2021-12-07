While a number of European heavyweights keep an eye on Erling Haaland, Liverpool would switch their attention to another Borussia Dortmund sensation who has previously drawn interest from the Premier League.

The winter transfer window is looming around and European clubs are getting ready for it. Following an insane summer, transfer news will be making big headlines again in the next few weeks.

But some teams are already taking the spotlight with their future moves. Liverpool, for instance, are reportedly on pace to win the battle for a Bundesliga sensation who plays for Borussia Dortmund.

And it's not the typical interest in Erling Haaland. The Norwegian striker is being sought after by the entire continent as he looks ready for a new challenge but the Reds would switch their attention to one of his teammates instead.

Report: Liverpool lead race for Dortmund star

Haaland will probably be the biggest name on the market next summer with a number of Premier League clubs eager to land him. However, The Mirror reports that Jurgen Klopp's side will focus on acquiring another Dortmund star, Jude Bellingham.

The 18-year-old wonderkid has been playing senior soccer consistently and at a high level, earning 10 caps with England in the process. The report claims it's an area of the field where Klopp would welcome a reinforcement and Bellingham could be a great fit due to his youth.

Jordan Henderson (31) and Fabinho (28) play a pivotal role at Anfield but they're not getting any younger, while Jude has his whole career ahead of him. Dortmund would demand nearly $120m, which wouldn't put off Liverpool, according to the British outlet.

Bellingham joined Dortmund for $25.30m from Birmingham in 2020. Since then, he has made 67 appearances with the German side, producing seven goals and 12 assists. This season, he boasts three goals and eight assists in 21 games. Recently, Bellingham has been under heavy fire for his comments on referee Felix Zwayer following Bayern Munich's win over Dortmund last weekend.