In a bizarre incident during the Premier League clash between Arsenal and Liverpool a fan ran onto the field and proceeded to grab the goal post in protest.

In a Premier League match which saw Liverpool best Arsenal 2-0 at the Emirates a pitch invader ran onto the pitch and handcuffed himself to one of the goal posts. The unruly invader did this at around the 60th minute mark with Liverpool up 1-0.

The man in question had a t-shirt that read 'Just stop oil’ and a website with Liverpool keeper Alisson looking on in disbelief as the man grabbed firmly on to one of the posts and sat motionless.

Security ran to the field and removed the man after he attempted to struggle but was eventually escorted off the ground. No further information has been given about the young man, but the incident left everyone on the field and in the stands baffled.

Liverpool defeats Arsenal in game where fan handcuffed himself to the goal post

The match itself ended with a Liverpool victory by 2-0, shortly after the man was removed Roberto Firmino scored the Reds second goal. The result has Liverpool second one point behind Manchester City through 29 matches.

For Arsenal the defeat snapped the Gunners winning streak and has them in fourth place. At the moment no charges have been reported as filed towards the pitch invader.

