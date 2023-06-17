There are official games going on right now after the club season ended. The European national teams in particular are playing the Euro qualifiers, with Portugal hosting Bosnia on Matchday 3 of group J.

Cristiano Ronaldo continues being a huge presence in the team despite his move to Saudi Arabia. The star of Al-Nassr was a starter in Portugal’s 3-0 win, but he couldn’t score. Bernardo Silva and Bruno Fernandes twice were the scorers, bringing their total to nine points in three games.

But it wasn’t Cristiano’s performance what should be highlighted. The megastar has fans everywhere he goes, so his country wasn’t going to be an exception. Although this time a pitch invader had a very strange interaction with him.

Video: Cristiano Ronaldo gets lifted by a fan invading the field

Just like Lionel Messi had a fan invading the field when he was playing for Argentina in China, Ronaldo had another follower ready to interact with the Portuguese star. However, this fan had a crazier reaction when he met his idol. The fan first bowed before Cristiano, and then he picked him up in the air. But the situation had a happy ending with both doing Cristiano’s iconic goal celebration.