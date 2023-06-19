Cristiano Ronaldo’s arrival to Saudi Arabia changed everything for the Saudi Pro League. The competition is interested in adding more stars like Karim Benzema and N’Golo Kante, and it seems like clubs won’t stop there and will sign other top players soon.

During the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Manchester United announced that Cristiano Ronaldo was no longer part of the team. The striker tried to stay in Europe, but Al-Nassr, Saudi Arabian team, offered him a lucrative deal he couldn’t reject and de forward decided to join their cause this year.

Ronaldo’s impact has been significant, as the Saudi Pro League has garnered considerable attention from his fans. As a result, the entire league has been making efforts to persuade elite players to join them, offering juicy contracts that are unmatched elsewhere.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, and the stars of the Saudi Pro League

It appears that the Saudi Pro League is relentless in its pursuit of the best available stars in the market. Cristiano Ronaldo joined the competition earlier this year, and his impact has been so significant that all teams aspire to emulate Al-Nassr’s move.

According to reports, Al-Hilal was interested in signing another huge star this summer. Lionel Messi was their main target, but the Argentinian forward rejected their offer and decided to continue his career in the MLS to play for Inter Miami.

However, other stars have already accepted lucrative contracts coming from Saudi Arabia. Karim Benzema left Real Madrid to sign a 3-year, $643 million deal with Al-Ittihad, in a blockbuster move for the reigning champions.

The French striker is not the only signing made by Al-Ittihad this summer. In addition to Benzema, N’Golo Kante, former Chelsea player, has also joined the team. The midfielder signed a 2-year deal worth approximately $100 million per season.

According to rumors, other players such as Ruben Neves, Edouard Mendy, Hakim Ziyech, among others, are rumored to be close to joining the Saudi Pro League. The competition aims to attract more stars who may not be finding opportunities in European leagues, offering them consistent playing time and substantial financial incentives to persuade them to join their cause.