The introduction of Saudi Arabia to the football world has set off a whole new dynamic. The league in the Middle East was originally conceived of as a possible stop for veterans of the sport. However, that perspective has shifted rapidly in the past weeks.

The Arab country’s massive financial clout has allowed the Saudi Pro League to aggressively chase younger talents and draw them away from Europe’s competitive football. This trend poses a threat to top European clubs, who are likely to suffer the consequences.

Reports suggest Barcelona might join the ranks of other European clubs who have lost out on a player to a Saudi Arabian club. One of the Kingdom’s affluent squads has now entered the picture with a tempting financial proposal.

Report: Barcelona to miss out on Ruben Neves to Al-Hilal

Despite interest from other Premier League teams, Wolverhampton Wanderers captain Ruben Neves was allegedly ready to sign with Barcelona this summer. The Portugal international has been there since 2017, but rumors have been swirling about a possible transfer away from Molineux.

Despite not being Xavi’s first pick for a new midfielder, he seemed to be headed to Barcelona on a four-year contract. Now, in an unexpected turn of events, the 26-year-old seems to be on his way to the league where his international teammate Cristiano Ronaldo plays, after Wolves agreed to sell the midfielder, as per various reports.

Fabrizio Romano, always dependable, also suggests that negotiations between Al-Hilal and Neves have progressed. Furthermore, Wolves would rather sell the player now than let the Blaugrana wait, which may take quite some time.

So, the journalist goes on to say that the Premier League side have settled on a €55 million deal to transfer their most expensive jewel to Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal. Even though they were unable to get Lionel Messi because of his transfer to Inter Miami of the MLS, the Riyadh-based outfit is poised to sign Neves as its first summer signing.