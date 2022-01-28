Wayne Rooney seemed to be a heavy candidate to take the reins of the Toffees following the sacking of Rafael Benitez. However, the English manager explained why he declined the opportunity of coaching in the Premier League.

Carlo Ancelotti's departure has been a huge blow for Everton. Carletto decided to go back to Real Madrid, who are enjoying his return just a few months later. On the other hand, the Toffees have had a hard time since then.

Rafael Benitez's appointment has not pleased everyone at Goodison Park from the very beginning given his past at the helm of bitter rivals Liverpool, although he lifted a Champions League trophy there. And it only took six months for his tenure to be over.

The Spanish boss was fired in January as the team dropped to 15th place of the Premier League standings, only six points clear of relegation. One of the first names to be linked with the vacant position was Wayne Rooney, who emerged from Everton's ranks as a player and is now doing an impressive job at Derby County. However, the English legend turned down an interview for the job.

This is why Wayne Rooney won't interview for the Everton manager job

The former Manchester United superstar has quickly adjusted to the coaching role at the Championship club. Halfway through last season, Rooney hung up the boots to become the head coach - he was previously serving as an assistant while he played.

He managed to avoid relegation then and is now in a mission to repeat that feat this term. Derby have been deducted 21 points for their financial problems, but the 36-year-old has his team alive in the battle for survival.

That's why he doesn't want to leave Park Pride Stadium yet, regardless of how attractive the possibility of working in the Premier League for his boyhood club Everton could be. "Everton approached my agent and asked me to interview for the job," Rooney said on Friday, per ESPN.

"But I turned it down. I believe I will be a Premier League manager and I am ready for that 100 percent. But I have a job at Derby, which is important to me." Derby County are 23rd in the Championship standings with 14 points, only eight shy of safety. A remarkable position at this point of the season considering they were deducted 21 points. So it should not be a surprise that Rooney prefers to stay and fight until the very end to try and save Derby County from relegation.