Everton sacked manager Rafa Benitez on Sunday, after just six months in charge. The Toffees are looking for a new coach and here are the three main options according to reports.

Everton sacked manager Rafael Benitez following Saturday's 2-1 defeat at Norwich, after just six-and-a-half months in charge. The Toffees have won just once in the Premier League since September and are 15th in the table, six points above the relegation zone.

The team has lost nine of their past 13 league games. Among the worst defeats are the 4-1 home loss to Liverpool and a 5-2 home defeat against relegation strugglers Watford. "An update on a permanent replacement will be made in due course,” the club said in a statement.

Since the news broke, several outlets have reported about the possible candidates for the English team. It seems like there’s a favorite for the role, but the club has various options to move forward. According to the ECHO, Duncan Ferguson and Leighton Baines will take interim charge in the next day.

Three candidates to replace Rafa Benitez at Everton

Roberto Martinez

According to reports from ESPN and The Telegraph, Spaniard Roberto Martinez is the favorite to return to Everton after the sacking of Rafa Benitez. However, he still has a contract with Belgium, so any deal would depend on that. Martinez spent three years in charge at Everton between 2013-2016.

Wayne Rooney

Sky Sports and The Telegraph also claim that Wayne Rooney is being considered for the role. The report suggests that he has supporters among the hierarchy. However, Sky Sports also claims that Rooney is “happy and focused” at Derby County, “but it would find it difficult to turn down the Everton job considering his history and association with.”

Frank Lampard

Lampard is another of the names being considered, per Sky Sports. Lampard was dismissed as Chelsea manager in January 2021, after poor results which left the Blues at the ninth position of the Premier League table.

Other names

According to journalist Alan Myers, Graham Potter, who according reports isn’t interested, and Rudi Garcia are also among the options. On the other hand, Sky Sports report that Roma’s Jose Mourinho already declined a proposal.