The Kylian Mbappe saga continues to make headlines, and now it looks like the PSG star has a new suitor in Saudi Arabia. Al-Hilal‘s reported €300m offer has given a lot to talk about, as even NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo reacted to the rumor with a hilarious tweet.

“Al Hilal you can take me. I look like Kylian Mbappe,” the Milwaukee Bucks power forward wrote on Twitter along with a selfie. The Saudi club is reportedly willing to make Mbappe the highest-paid player ever.

The Frenchman’s future at the Parc des Princes is uncertain, as he has only a year left on his deal and seems to have no intention of signing a new contract. Therefore, his recent tweet in response to Giannis keeps his situation unclear.

Kylian Mbappe responds to Giannis on Twitter

Kylian Mbappe opted to respond to Giannis’ tweet with a multiple emojis of a face with tears of joy, which don’t seem to clarify what are his intentions. Is he even considering the Saudi proposal while everyone is talking about this?

Real Madrid have been heavily linked with the striker since he told PSG he wouldn’t trigger the option for a further year. Mbappe is understood to have already agreed on personal terms with the Spanish giants, who have yet to strike a deal with the Ligue 1 side.