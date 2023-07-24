Kylian Mbappé may not wait until he is in his mid-30’s like Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo to get a mega deal, he might be taking one at the age of 24. Paris Saint-Germain have received a €300 million offer for the services of the French World Cup winner.

For Mbappé it may be a way out after the PSG star was not with the squad for a pre-season tour and does not want to sign a contract extension. PSG has instigated all of this ordeal, after Mbappé stated he wanted to fulfill his PSG contract which ends this season. All roads lead to Real Madrid at the end of the forthcoming European season for the PSG star.

Still, Al-Hilal feel that they could be a way out for Mbappe and sign a one-year deal with the team for an astronomical salary of €700 million.

Kylian Mbappe’s possible Saudi Pro League salary

If Kylian Mbappe were to go to the Saudi Pro League, something that would shock the soccer world. The French star would earn €700m a year, €58.33m a month, €13.3m a week, €1.9m a day, €79,900 an hour , €1,332 a minute , and €22 per second.

Mbappe would become the highest paid athlete in the world in one stroke of the pen. Al- Hilal has Rúben Neves, Sergej Milinković-Savić, and Kalidou Koulibaly in their squad. The hike in the Saudi Pro League’s spending is part of a long-term plan to clean the image of the country of Saudi Arabia.