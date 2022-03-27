Although experiencing a real fiasco in the European World Cup Qualifiers by Macedonia, there is still great interest in Roberto Mancini's coaching services. Namely, it is Paris Saint-Germain who have identified him as the ideal replacement for their current boss, Mauricio Pochettino.

Macedonia had spectacularly knocked the European champions Italy out of the World Cup Qualifiers, putting an end to their dream of becoming the World Champions in Qatar this November. However, in spite of that, the Azzurri manager Roberto Mancini has received a great opportunity to continue his coaching career.

It appears very likely that Mancini will step down from the Italy national team, but the former Serie A giants Inter and Premier League side Manchester City man is still a sought-after name.

According to Italian media, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United are interested in the Italian's services as both sides have been dissatisfied with the management of the clubs by Mauricio Pochettino and Ralf Rangnick.

PSG want Roberto Mancini ahead of next season

Meanwhile, it is Italian publication Sportitalia who have suggested that the 57-year-old is expected to sit on PSG's bench after the end of the season. Contacts between the two parties have already been initiated, as the issue with Mancini's possible move to Manchester United is the reaction of Manchester City fans.

An interesting fact is that in 2013, the Italian manager was the one who led the Citizens to their first domestic title since the 1976-77 season.