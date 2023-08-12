PSG or Real Madrid. That’s the choice for Kylian Mbappe. After a six-year tenure with Paris Saint-Germain, the star player might be ready to leave France looking for the biggest challenge of his career.

Mbappe has one year left on his contract with PSG and he wants to fulfill it. However, the French player had an option to exercise a contract clause in ortder to stay until 2025. He didn’t take it and, next summer, Kylian could be gone leaving no money.

If PSG don’t want to let him go for free, they have to sell him now. The deadline is August 31. Real Madrid are patiently waiting as they seem to have no rush. It could be this year or 2024. Now, Kylian Mbappe might have hinted his future.

Which will be the next team of Kylian Mbappe?

This Saturday, Ousmane Dembele officially signed a five-year contract with PSG. Though many experts saw this move as a possible replacement for Kylian Mbappe, he had a warm welcome for the former player of Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund.

In an Instagram story which immediately went viral, Mbappe had very special words por Ousmane Dembele. “Welcome home, my brother. So happy to see you here. The adventure begins.”

Of course, the big story is that Kylian Mbappe once again confirms he’s ready to stay one more year at PSG. That’s been his position since Day 1 of the summer market. So, at least for now, Mbappe and Dembele will play together. Then, in 2024, Real Madrid could get Kylian for free.