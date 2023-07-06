With a salary of $54 million per season, and a contract valid until 2028, Kylian Mbappe has reached an agreement with a giant club in Europe and will leave France in the next few days.

Mbappe has decided to end a six-year tenure with Paris Saint-Germain looking for the biggest challenge of his career. Though he could have extended his agreement at PSG, that won’t happen.

Right now, Kylian Mbappe has a valid contract with the French club until the summer of 2024. That’s why, if PSG don’t want to let him go for free, they have to sell him now. As a consequence, Real Madrid are ready to make a push.

Report: Real Madrid reach an agreement with Kylian Mbappe

According to a report from Cadena SER, Real Madrid have finally reached an agreement with Kylian Mbappe. The numbers are impressive. An annual salary of $54 million and a contract valid until 2028.

Furthermore, the release clause of Mbappe will be of $1 billion. However, the big question is how much money will PSG ask for an immediate transfer. Though time is against them, Nasser Al-Khealifi, president of the team, gave the player an ultimatum of two weeks.

Real Madrid wanted to get Kylian Mbappe for free in 2024 and even guaranteed a juicy commission for the player and his family. However, if they don’t take the chance now, PSG might force the star to sign an extension.

That’s why, in order to avoid any trouble, Florentino Perez might put a $200 million offer on the table. Everything is set for one of the biggest moves in soccer history.