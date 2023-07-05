Kylian Mbappe might get his wish of leaving PSG. Today, in a shocking turn of events, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, president of the club, finally spoke about the controversial situation and a possible transfer to Real Madrid.

Mbappe has one year left on his contract. However, he could have exercised a clause to remain with the team until 2025. That didn’t happen and the French star is just months away of being free.

So, in this historic scenario for Kylian Mbappe, PSG have officially announced their terms to let him leave. The cards are on the table. If Real Madrid or Manchester United want a deal, there’s a big condition.

PSG confirms Kylian Mbappe will go to Real Madrid under one condition

During a press conference to introduce Luis Enrique as new coach of PSG, Nasser Al-Khelaifi talked about Kylian Mbappe and a possible transfer to Real Madrid.

“Our position is very clear. I’m not going to repeat it. If he wants to stay, he stays. But, he has to extend his contract. We can’t let him leave for free and that’s what he promised to the club. If he changes his mind, it’s not my problem.”

When Al-Khelaifi faced again the question of Mbappe’s future, he didn’t hesitate. “Mbappe has to sign a new contract to stay at PSG. He doesn’t think in leaving for free.”

Furthermore, Luis Enrique was also asked about Kylian Mbappe and if he has a guarantee of the player remaining at the club. “That’s a professional secret and I cannot give you any news about it. We’ll try to have the best possible roster.”