Contract until 2025 and salary of $15m: Neymar leaves PSG and reaches an agreement with new club

Neymar will leave PSG. During the last weeks, the Brazilian player asked the French club to be transferred and, according to a new report, the proposal has been accepted and the move will take place by the end of this month.

Since that information became public, journalists like Fabrizio Romano confirmed Neymar had several offers from teams like Al Hilal of Saudi Arabia and many clubs in MLS where his friend Lionel Messi is shining with Inter Miami.

Nevertheless, Neymar is 31-years old and believes he can still play at a high level in Europe. Even his agents have been trying to make possible a return to Barcelona. However, after Xavi rejected him, a comeback to Spain seemed almost impossible.

Which will be the next team of Neymar?

This Friday, in a worldwide exclusive, reporter Jose Alvarez confirmed Neymar has reached an agreement to join Barcelona. The star player will reduce his salary in order to sign a two-year contract with the Spanish club.

The salary will be of almost $15 million per year plus bonuses. That number is the lowest for Neymar during his entire career in Europe. Though the deal is practically done, Alvarez pointed out there are still some details to be arranged.

For example, the release clause from PSG as Barcelona currently cannot pay a massive amount to buy him. Another issue is that his new club in La Liga has to sell some players in order to fulfill the famous financial fair play. Otherwise, there could be sanctions.

During his first tenure at Barcelona, Neymar was spectacular in a leading role alongside Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez. Now, without the legend from Argentina, he will be the main star. From 2014 until 2017, Neymar played 186 matches, scored 105 goals and had 59 assists.