Kylian Mbappe has the door open to leave PSG. In a shocking press conference, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, presidente of the French club, confirmed the star could reach an agreement with Real Madrid or any other team with one condition.

“Our position is very clear. I’m not going to repeat it. If he wants to stay, he stays. But, he has to extend his contract. We can’t let him leave for free and that’s what he promised to the club. If he changes his mind, it’s not my problem.”

Furthermore, PSG announced an ultimatum of two weeks for Kylian Mbappe to make his final decision. Now, in a very intriguing moment on social media, Marco Asensio might have hinted what’s going to happen.

Marco Asensio ‘hints’ the final decision of Kylian Mbappe

This Thursday, Marco Asensio was officially announced as new player of PSG on a free transfer. After eight years playing at Real Madrid, he needed a change considering there will be no minutes with names such as Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo or Jude Bellingham in the lineup.

So, Asensio went to social media and expressed his happiness for the new challenge ahead. In one of those images, Kylian Mbappe appeared on Instagram with the jersey of his possible team for the 2023-2024 season.

In the cartoon, Marco Asensio wears PSG’s uniform and is hugging and smiling with Mbappe. The image portrays Kylian giving a warm welcome to the recent addition of Paris-Saint Germain.

If this is a sign of what’s next to come, only time will tell. However, at least for now, Mbappe’s desire is to fulfill his contract with PSG until the summer of 2024 and then go for free to Real Madrid. Though that’s not a viable option for Nasser Al-Khelaifi, it could be the final chapter of the story.