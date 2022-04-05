Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has spoken about the entertaining side of the UEFA Champions League, suggesting an idea to make it more like the NFL's Super Bowl or US sports in general.

There's nothing that PSG want more than a UEFA Champions League trophy. Since the French club received a financial boost by its new owners a decade ago, winning the continental title has become its life's mission.

It's no secret that all the signings Paris Saint-Germain have pulled off over the last few years - and especially last summer - were related to their European ambitions, despite neither of them has been enough to achieve that goal so far.

However, the Champions League is still on the mind of PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi, as he not only remains hopeful of seeing his club succeed but also wants the European tournament to become more like the NFL's Super Bowl or American sports in general.

Nasser Al-Khelaifi suggests how the Champions League could be more attractive

“I can’t understand how the Super Bowl (might seem) bigger than the Champions League final," Al-Khelaifi told The Athletic. "The Super Bowl, and the United States in general, has this spirit, this creativity and this sense of entertainment.

"I’ve suggested that we have a Champions League opening ceremony and have a game on an opening night where the previous winners face a big team. It might not be a good idea, but at least let’s challenge the status quo. Each game should be an event and entertainment.”

These kinds of ideas are often criticized in world soccer as many people prefer to preserve tradition rather than turn these events into an entertainment. However, some decisions - like the pre-game show in the Champions League final - already point in that direction. It remains to be seen whether there will be more such changes.