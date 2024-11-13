NCAAF News: Kalen DeBoer makes something clear on Jalen Milroe, Alabama's confidence

Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer opened up on the team's swagger and momentum heading into final stretch of the season after dominant Jalen Milroe, and team's overall showing against LSU.

Alabama dismantled LSU in a brutal beating at Death Valley. The win did wonders for the Crimson Tide, not just for their Playoffs hopes, but head coach Kalen DeBoer revealed a big boost in confidence within the locker room. Quarterback Jalen Milroe played out of this world and is definitely among the players trending upwards.

The Tide entered Baton Rouge with their backs against the wall. However, they came out swinging and took down the Tigers in a must-win matchup for both sides. Milroe stole the show, like he did the last time he faced Brian Kelly’s LSU. The Alabama QB has become a living nightmare for the school in Louisiana.

After the game, DeBoer shined the light on how his roster has been firing in all cylynders lately. Big wins over direct SEC competitors have helped that, and the Tide’s head coach made something clear on the confidence his team is playing with.

“You’re just trying to stack days, you know,” DeBoer said, via On3. “And along with that, when you do that, there’s a little bit of a swagger. I really don’t feel like we’ve ever been over confident or complacent in any way. We haven’t done enough here since we’ve been here to get to that point.

Head coach Kalen DeBoer of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks on before the game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Bryant-Denny Stadium on September 28, 2024 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

“You can see, slowly, the little things coming together and we got to reload it all and do it all over again, do it this week, back it up, keep improving. But it does make you feel good to see the progress that maybe is happening in practice, but it doesn’t show up in games. And now, you know, it’s starting to show up in the big moments.“

DeBoer announces suspension on defensive player

Redshirt junior outside linebacker Keanu Koht did not travel with the team to Baton Rouge. The decision came as a surprise as many expected Bama to count on a big defensive contributor for their highest-stakes moment so far in the NCAA season. However, DeBoer explained Koht is suspended indefinitely.

“He’s suspended right now,” DeBoer said, via Sports Illustrated. “I’m not gonna get into length or anything like that, but he won’t be with us this weekend.”

Alabama’s slim chances at SEC title game

The Crimson Tide’s two losses in the season have put them in a tough spot. They must win-out in order to stay alive in the race for the Conference Championship match. Up next, they’ll face Mercer in a non-league game. And will close out the season against divisional opponents: Oklahoma and historic rival Auburn.

Winning against both SEC rivals is pivotal, yet it doesn’t secure them a berth in the Championship. However, they cannot get ahead of themselves as a loss against Mercer would end their season and knock them out of the College Football Playoffs.