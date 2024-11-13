Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid talked about the tight win over Sean Payton's Denver Broncos in Week 10 of the 2024 NFL season, which was decided by a late field goal block.

The Kansas City Chiefs claimed their most dramatic win of the 2024 NFL season on Sunday, when a last-second field goal block saw Andy Reid‘s men hold on to a 16-14 lead to beat Sean Payton’s Denver Broncos.

With this victory, Patrick Mahomes and company extended their winning streak to 15 games, as the Chiefs haven’t lost a game since last year. Many believe the result was a bit unfair this time. But not Reid.

Speaking to reporters in his weekly press conference via Zoom on Monday, the Chiefs head coach appreciated his player’s performance, making it clear that Kansas City deserved the win for seizing the opportunities it had during the game, including blocking that field goal.

“[Sunday], I mean that was probably the epitome of it — coming down to that last-second deal, literally. A block,” said Reid, via Arrowhead Pride. “We’ve been given opportunities and we’ve taken advantage of them, and then we’ve made a few opportunities ourselves with some good plays. You’d probably say that [the Broncos] outplayed us [Sunday], and then they end up not winning the game.“

Head coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs looks on in the first half against the San Francisco 49ers during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

According to Reid, the Chiefs’ win over the Broncos proves how crucial composure is in winning NFL games: “You see that throughout the league. You just saw the Lions game last night — five interceptions or whatever it was, and they find a way to win the game. You give credit to your locker room and your coaches just for being mentally tough and sticking with it.”

Sean Payton’s message to Reid, Chiefs about FG block

Reid’s comments are interesting considering what the rival coach said. Speaking to the press on Tuesday, Payton made it clear to Reid and the Chiefs that they deserve credit for that field goal block.

“When something like that happens, and it’s not the first — like it could be a trick play, or it could be whatever. It’s pretty common for the team that had success with it to say, ‘Hey we saw. . . ’ Credit them for that. They exploited an area that we obviously felt was fixed and stronger, but not fixed enough,” Payton said.

Payton takes blame for Broncos’ loss to Chiefs

It was a rough day for Wil Lutz, who missed both field goal attempts at Arrowhead. The last one was especially painful, as Leo Chenal blocked a 35-yard attempt that could’ve won the game for Denver. Payton, however, is shouldering the blame instead of pointing fingers.

“I read all the comments afterwards, and I think that it’s tough to lose a game that way. This isn’t on the player. This is on all of us. This is on us as coaches,” Payton said. “We’ve got to continue to look at, ‘Hey, are we big enough stature-wise there for that?’ And understanding how the rush was coming. It’s disappointing, and yet it’s not something that’s new when a big play is made at the end of a game.”