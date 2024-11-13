NFL News: Falcons HC Raheem Morris makes something clear about facing Broncos QB Bo Nix

Ahead of the pivotal Week 11 matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and Denver Broncos, head coach Raheem Morris made it clear what kind of opponent Bo Nix is.

Week 11 of the NFL brings one of the most evenly matched games of the day, as the Atlanta Falcons face the Denver Broncos in a crucial showdown. Both teams are looking to gain momentum as they head into the final stretch of the season. Falcons HC Raheem Morris has already made it clear just what kind of player they’ll be facing in Bo Nix, highlighting his impressive skill set and ability to make plays.

A win for Kirk Cousins and the Vikings would improve their record to 7-4, a strong position at this point in the season and a promising sign for what’s to come. Standing in their way, however, will be none other than rookie Bo Nix and his Broncos, a formidable opponent that poses a serious challenge.

Falcons head coach Raheem Morris knows exactly what kind of player they’ll be up against and made it clear in recent press comments: “We got a chance to evaluate him throughout this process, going in as a quarterback, and he’s definitely a guy that was a competitor,“ Morris told to the media.

“He was sharp. He was fun to be around, and it looks like that’s how he’s playing. He’s feisty. He’s got an edge to him. He’s not afraid to use his legs. He’s learning every single day. He’s got a growth mindset about him. He’s got a coordinator and head coach that I got so much respect for. I’ve been able to go against those guys for years,” he also added.

Head coach Raheem Morris of the Atlanta Falcons looks on against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the third quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on August 23, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia.

“Don’t like him either, and it should be a lot of fun to go play against those guys,” the head coach finally concluded.

Injuries and roster moves ahead of Falcons vs Broncos matchup

As the Falcons prepare to face the Denver Broncos, Raheem Morris and his staff have been closely monitoring player availability. In his usual Wednesday press conference, the head coach confirmed the absence of two key defensive players and announced the debut of one of his rookies.

On one hand, the team led by Kirk Cousins doesn’t expect defensive tackle Ta’Quon Graham or defensive end James Smith-Williams to play on Sunday against the Broncos due to injuries.

However, making his season debut could be fourth-round rookie defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus, as confirmed by Morris: “It’s a good chance,” the HC said. “Obviously, got to go through practice and do some of those different things.”

Brandon Dorlus #DL04 of the Oregon Ducks speaks to the media during the 2024 NFL Draft Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 28, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

What’s next for the Atlanta Falcons?

vs Denver Broncos, November 17th

vs Los Angeles Chargers, December 1st

vs Minnesota Vikings, December 8th

vs Las Vegas Raiders, December16th

vs New York Giants, December 22nd