Paris Saint-Germain megastar's influence has gone beyond sports to reach politics this time, as 10 votes were cast in favour of Kylian Mbappe in the second round of the 2022 French presidential election, in which Emmanuel Macron won with 58.5% of the vote.

Kylian Mbappe has made a name for himself in world soccer many years ago and over the last few seasons he proved that he's destined to be one of, if not the most dominating player of his generation.

In a season in which he shared the pitch with the likes of Neymar or Lionel Messi, the young Frenchman was the one who took all the spotlight by putting the team on his back more than once. Even in Champions League nights, which is why PSG fans didn't boo him, unlike the South American stars.

He is not, however, just a Paris Saint-Germain idol. The 23-year-old is beloved and admired in his entire country, as he has already won a World Cup with the French national team in Russia 2018. As a matter of fact, a few people far from Paris even voted Mbappe as president on Sunday!

Kylian Mbappe receives 10 votes in France's presidential election

It's safe to say that PSG, France, and the entire soccer community loves Mbappe. But 10 people have taken that to the next level this weekend. According to L'Est Republicain, Kylian Mbappe received 10 votes in the second round of the French presidential election on Sunday.

All 10 votes were cast in the village of Tallenay, located in Doubs in the east of France. The curious thing is that the people behind this prank took it very seriously, as the ballots - which were obviously invalid - apparently looked very real. Besides, we're talking about a small village with less than 400 people registered to vote.

"We saw one come out, then two, then three.... it was very well done, they looked like real ballots," mayor of Tallenay Ludovic Barbarrosa told Le Parisien, as quoted by Marca. "The name had not been scribbled quickly with a pen, but had been typed on a computer and then printed. If Kylian Mbappe wants to come and discover our village, he is welcome."

However, as we've mentioned before, all 10 votes were - unsurprisingly - voided. Emmanuel Macron, who won in Tallenay with 70% of the vote, emerged victorious in the whole country with 58.5% of the vote against Marine Le Pen's 41.5%, securing his second term as president of France.

Mbappe has other plans, of course, as he has to make a big decision in his career. With his PSG contract expiring at the end of the season and Real Madrid heavily interested in him, a big announcement could be made in the next weeks.