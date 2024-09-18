PSG vs Girona: Where to watch and live stream 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League

Paris Saint-Germain kicks off their 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League campaign with a Matchday 1 clash against Girona in the league phase. Whether you’re watching on TV or streaming online, here’s everything you need to know to catch the action live in your country.
[Watch PSG vs Girona live in the USA on Paramount+]
Paris Saint-Germain are set to begin their Champions League campaign. Despite the absence of their star forward Kylian Mbappe, PSG remains a formidable force and will look to assert their dominance from the outset. The French champions are determined to make a strong statement in their opener.
Their first test will come against Girona, a team making its debut in the Champions League. Girona impressed with a strong 2023/2024 campaign, but their early struggles in La Liga this season have raised concerns. Nonetheless, the Spanish club views this tournament as a historic opportunity and will look to turn things around on Europe’s biggest stage.
PSG vs Girona: Kick-Off Time in your country
Argentina: 4:00 PM
Australia: 5:00 AM (September 19)
Bangladesh: 3:00 AM (September 19)
Canada: 3:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
India: 12:30 AM (September 19)
Indonesia: 3:00 AM (September 19)
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Malaysia: 3:00 AM (September 19)
Mexico: 1:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
Nigeria: 8:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
South Africa: 9:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
UAE: 11:00 PM
UK: 8:00 PM
USA: 3:00 PM (ET)
Ivan Martin of Girona FC – IMAGO / Pressinphoto
PSG vs Girona: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country
Source: Livesoccertv.com
Argentina: Disney+ Argentina, Fox Sports Argentina
Australia: Stan Sport
Bangladesh: Sony LIV
Canada: DAZN Canada
France: Free, myCANAL, Canal+ France, Canal+ Live 1
Germany: DAZN Germany
India: JioTV, Sony LIV
Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, Vidio, beIN Sports 1 Indonesia
International: Sport 24 Extra
Ireland: discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 4
Italy: SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, TV8, Sky Sport 252, Sky Sport Calcio
Mexico: Caliente TV
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 2
Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Portugal: DAZN Portugal, DAZN Eleven 2 Portugal
South Africa: SuperSport Variety 3, DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT ALL, beIN Sports HD 2
UK: discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 4
USA: Paramount+, ViX