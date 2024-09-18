PSG vs Girona: Where to watch and live stream 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League

PSG will take on Girona in the league phase Matchday 1 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League. Here’s everything you need to know about the match schedule, kickoff times, and streaming options available in your country.

Paris Saint-Germain kicks off their 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League campaign with a Matchday 1 clash against Girona in the league phase. Whether you’re watching on TV or streaming online, here’s everything you need to know to catch the action live in your country.

Paris Saint-Germain are set to begin their Champions League campaign. Despite the absence of their star forward Kylian Mbappe, PSG remains a formidable force and will look to assert their dominance from the outset. The French champions are determined to make a strong statement in their opener.

Their first test will come against Girona, a team making its debut in the Champions League. Girona impressed with a strong 2023/2024 campaign, but their early struggles in La Liga this season have raised concerns. Nonetheless, the Spanish club views this tournament as a historic opportunity and will look to turn things around on Europe’s biggest stage.

PSG vs Girona: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 5:00 AM (September 19)

Bangladesh: 3:00 AM (September 19)

Canada: 3:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

India: 12:30 AM (September 19)

Indonesia: 3:00 AM (September 19)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM (September 19)

Mexico: 1:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

USA: 3:00 PM (ET)

Ivan Martin of Girona FC – IMAGO / Pressinphoto

PSG vs Girona: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina, Fox Sports Argentina

Australia: Stan Sport

Bangladesh: Sony LIV

Canada: DAZN Canada

France: Free, myCANAL, Canal+ France, Canal+ Live 1

Germany: DAZN Germany

India: JioTV, Sony LIV

Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, Vidio, beIN Sports 1 Indonesia

International: Sport 24 Extra

Ireland: discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 4

Italy: SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, TV8, Sky Sport 252, Sky Sport Calcio

Mexico: Caliente TV

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 2

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, DAZN Eleven 2 Portugal

South Africa: SuperSport Variety 3, DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT ALL, beIN Sports HD 2

UK: discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 4

USA: Paramount+, ViX