PSG vs Girona: Where to watch and live stream 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League

UEFA Champions League

PSG will take on Girona in the league phase Matchday 1 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League. Here’s everything you need to know about the match schedule, kickoff times, and streaming options available in your country.

Fabian Ruiz of Paris Saint Germain
© IMAGO / HMB-MediaFabian Ruiz of Paris Saint Germain

By Leonardo Herrera

Paris Saint-Germain kicks off their 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League campaign with a Matchday 1 clash against Girona in the league phase. Whether you’re watching on TV or streaming online, here’s everything you need to know to catch the action live in your country.

[Watch PSG vs Girona live in the USA on Paramount+]

Paris Saint-Germain are set to begin their Champions League campaign. Despite the absence of their star forward Kylian Mbappe, PSG remains a formidable force and will look to assert their dominance from the outset. The French champions are determined to make a strong statement in their opener.

Their first test will come against Girona, a team making its debut in the Champions League. Girona impressed with a strong 2023/2024 campaign, but their early struggles in La Liga this season have raised concerns. Nonetheless, the Spanish club views this tournament as a historic opportunity and will look to turn things around on Europe’s biggest stage.

PSG vs Girona: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 4:00 PM
Australia: 5:00 AM (September 19)
Bangladesh: 3:00 AM (September 19)
Canada: 3:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
India: 12:30 AM (September 19)
Indonesia: 3:00 AM (September 19)
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Malaysia: 3:00 AM (September 19)
Mexico: 1:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
Nigeria: 8:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
South Africa: 9:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
UAE: 11:00 PM
UK: 8:00 PM
USA: 3:00 PM (ET)

Ivan Martin of Girona FC

Ivan Martin of Girona FC – IMAGO / Pressinphoto

PSG vs Girona: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina, Fox Sports Argentina
Australia: Stan Sport
Bangladesh: Sony LIV
Canada: DAZN Canada
France: Free, myCANAL, Canal+ France, Canal+ Live 1
Germany: DAZN Germany
India: JioTV, Sony LIV
Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, Vidio, beIN Sports 1 Indonesia
International: Sport 24 Extra
Ireland: discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 4
Italy: SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, TV8, Sky Sport 252, Sky Sport Calcio
Mexico: Caliente TV
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 2
Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Portugal: DAZN Portugal, DAZN Eleven 2 Portugal
South Africa: SuperSport Variety 3, DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT ALL, beIN Sports HD 2
UK: discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 4
USA: Paramount+, ViX

Leonardo Herrera

Leonardo Herrera is a multilingual journalist and writer at Bolavip US, bringing over eight years of experience in the field. He earned a degree in Sports Journalism from the National University of La Plata and is fluent in English, Spanish, and Portuguese. Specializing in a diverse array of sports, Leonardo covers soccer, basketball, combat sports, tennis, and motorsports. In his current role, he focuses on crafting engaging event previews, utilizing his language skills and extensive sports knowledge to enhance content accessibility for a global audience.

