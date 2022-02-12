PSG will face Real Madrid at the Parc des Princes for the round of 16 of the 2021-2022 UEFA Champions League. Here you can find when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream free this French League game in the US and Canada.

Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid will face each other at Parc des Princes for the round of 16 of the 2021-2022 UEFA Champions League. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US and Canada. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial) and Paramount + (free trial). If you are in Canada, it will be broadcast on DAZN.

It will be the reunion match between the world soccer star, Lionel Messi, and Real Madrid, whom he faced many times playing "El Clásico" with Barcelona. PSG are not at their best: they were left out of the French Cup and although in Ligue 1 they continue to be comfortable leaders, their level of play has been far below what is expected of a team with so many stars.

Real Madrid are not much better either. Although they are leaders in La Liga and were fair champions of the Spanish Super Cup, in the Copa del Rey they were eliminated against Athletic Bilbao in the quarterfinals and the great difference they had made from the second-place standings in La Liga was reduced quite a bit. Even so, both are great teams and surely the duel between them will be very interesting.

PSG vs Real Madrid: Date

This game for the round of 16 of the 2021-2022 UEFA Champions League between Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid that will take place at the Parc des Princes will be played on Tuesday, February 15 at 3:00 PM (ET).

PSG vs Real Madrid: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

TV channel in the US to watch PSG vs Real Madrid

The game that Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid will play for the round of 16 the 2021/2022 UEFA Champions League will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial) and Paramount + (free trial), and in Canada on DAZN. Other options: TUDN App, Univision NOW, TUDNxtra, TUDN USA, CBS, TUDN.com, Univision.

