In pursuit of a spot in the final, PSG led by Mbappe are set to clash with Rennes in the semi-final of the 2023/2024 Coupe de France. This detailed preview offers insights into the match, including its location, along with diverse viewing options accessible via television or live streaming services in your country.

PSG are aiming high this season, eyeing success on multiple fronts. With a spot in the Champions League quarterfinals secured, where they’ll take on Barcelona, and their commanding lead in Ligue 1, Mbappe’s team is now setting their sights on their third objective.

The Coupe de France is within reach, with just two victories standing between PSG and the title. Their upcoming opponents, Rennes, have had an inconsistent season, showing flashes of brilliance alongside lackluster performances. However, they will surely go all out in this match since the Coupe de France is the only tournament they can win in the season.

PSG vs Rennes: Kick-Off Time in Your Country

Argentina: 4:10 PM

Australia: 6:10 AM (April 4)

Canada: 3:10 PM

Germany: 9:10 PM

Mexico: 1:10 PM

Portugal: 8:10 PM

UAE: 11:10 PM

USA: 3:10 PM (ET)

PSG vs Rennes: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: DIRECTV Sports Argentina, DGO

Australia: beIN SPORTS 3

Canada: beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, France 3, beIN Sports 1, Molotov

Germany: Magenta Sport

International: Bet365

Mexico: TVC Sports

Portugal: Sport TV4, Sport TV Multiscreen

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 4, TOD

USA: Fubo (free trial), FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com, Fox Sports 2, FOX Sports