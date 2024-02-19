PSV vs Borussia Dortmund: How to Watch Live, TV Channels and Streaming Options in Your Country on February 20, 2024

PSV will meet Borussia Dortmund in the opening match of the 2023/2024 UEFA Champions League round of 16. This section offers a comprehensive breakdown and insights into this highly awaited contest, including options for viewing it on television or via live streaming platforms available in your country.

[Watch PSV vs Borussia Dortmund online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

This series is expected to be highly intense, featuring two teams with considerable strengths. Borussia Dortmund, with their extensive experience in the Champions League stages, are the favorites to advance to the quarterfinals and are keen to leverage this experience.

However, recent performances in the Bundesliga suggest that their current form may not be as strong as in previous years. This situation presents an opportunity for PSV, who currently top the Eredivisie by a significant margin, and aim to translate their impressive domestic performances to success in the Champions League.

PSV vs Borussia Dortmund: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 5:00 PM

Australia: 7:00 AM (February 21)

Bangladesh: 2:00 AM (February 21)

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 5:00 PM

Canada: 1:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Egypt: 10:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 8:00 PM

Greece: 10:00 PM

India: 1:30 AM (February 21)

Indonesia: 4:00 AM (February 21)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 3:00 PM

Kenya: 10:00 PM

Malaysia: 4:00 AM (February 21)

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Morocco: 9:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 8:00 AM (February 21)

Nigeria: 9:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Philippines: 4:00 AM (February 21)

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 4:00 AM (February 21)

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

UAE: 12:00 AM (February 21)

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

PSV vs Borussia Dortmund: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Star+, Fox Sports Argentina

Australia: Stan Sport

Bangladesh: SONY TEN 1, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1 HD

Belgium: Sporza Pickx+ Sports 3, Proximus Pickx

Brazil: HBO Max, Space Brazil

Canada: DAZN Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Denmark: TV3 Sport, Viaplay Denmark

Egypt: beIN Sports HD 3, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 1, Free

Germany: Amazon Prime Video

Ghana: SuperSport MáXimo 3, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2

Greece: Cosmote Sport 3 HD

India: SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 1 HD, Sony LIV, JioTV

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland TNT Sports 2, discovery+ LiveScore App, discovery+ App

Israel: 5Plus

Italy: Sky Sport Calcio, Mediaset Infinity, NOW TV, SKY Go Italia

Jamaica: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App

Kenya: SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: HBO Max

Morocco: TOD, beIN Sports HD 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal, RTL 7

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: SuperSport Variety 2, SuperSport MáXimo 3, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, DStv Now

Norway: TV 2 Play, TV2 Sport

Poland: Polsat Sport Premium 2, Polsat Box Go

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 2 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 3, TOD

Serbia: Arena 2 Premium

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Variety

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League 2

Sweden: TV4 Play, TV4 Sport Live 1

Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 1 Live

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports HD 3, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United Kingdom: discovery+, TNT Sports 2, discovery+ App

USA: Fubo (free trial), Paramount+, TUDN App, Univision NOW, UniMás, ViX, TUDN USA, TUDN.com