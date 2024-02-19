PSV will meet Borussia Dortmund in the opening match of the 2023/2024 UEFA Champions League round of 16. This section offers a comprehensive breakdown and insights into this highly awaited contest, including options for viewing it on television or via live streaming platforms available in your country.
[Watch PSV vs Borussia Dortmund online for FREE in the US on Fubo]
This series is expected to be highly intense, featuring two teams with considerable strengths. Borussia Dortmund, with their extensive experience in the Champions League stages, are the favorites to advance to the quarterfinals and are keen to leverage this experience.
However, recent performances in the Bundesliga suggest that their current form may not be as strong as in previous years. This situation presents an opportunity for PSV, who currently top the Eredivisie by a significant margin, and aim to translate their impressive domestic performances to success in the Champions League.
PSV vs Borussia Dortmund: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 5:00 PM
Australia: 7:00 AM (February 21)
Bangladesh: 2:00 AM (February 21)
Belgium: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 5:00 PM
Canada: 1:00 PM
Croatia: 9:00 PM
Denmark: 9:00 PM
Egypt: 10:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 8:00 PM
Greece: 10:00 PM
India: 1:30 AM (February 21)
Indonesia: 4:00 AM (February 21)
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Israel: 10:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Jamaica: 3:00 PM
Kenya: 10:00 PM
Malaysia: 4:00 AM (February 21)
Mexico: 2:00 PM
Morocco: 9:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
New Zealand: 8:00 AM (February 21)
Nigeria: 9:00 PM
Norway: 9:00 PM
Philippines: 4:00 AM (February 21)
Poland: 9:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM
Serbia: 9:00 PM
Singapore: 4:00 AM (February 21)
South Africa: 9:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sweden: 9:00 PM
Switzerland: 9:00 PM
UAE: 12:00 AM (February 21)
UK: 8:00 PM
United States: 3:00 PM (ET)
PSV vs Borussia Dortmund: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Source: Livesoccertv.com
Argentina: Star+, Fox Sports Argentina
Australia: Stan Sport
Bangladesh: SONY TEN 1, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1 HD
Belgium: Sporza Pickx+ Sports 3, Proximus Pickx
Brazil: HBO Max, Space Brazil
Canada: DAZN Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia
Denmark: TV3 Sport, Viaplay Denmark
Egypt: beIN Sports HD 3, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 1, Free
Germany: Amazon Prime Video
Ghana: SuperSport MáXimo 3, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2
Greece: Cosmote Sport 3 HD
India: SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 1 HD, Sony LIV, JioTV
Indonesia: Vidio
Ireland TNT Sports 2, discovery+ LiveScore App, discovery+ App
Israel: 5Plus
Italy: Sky Sport Calcio, Mediaset Infinity, NOW TV, SKY Go Italia
Jamaica: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App
Kenya: SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: HBO Max
Morocco: TOD, beIN Sports HD 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal, RTL 7
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Nigeria: SuperSport Variety 2, SuperSport MáXimo 3, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, DStv Now
Norway: TV 2 Play, TV2 Sport
Poland: Polsat Sport Premium 2, Polsat Box Go
Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 2 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 3, TOD
Serbia: Arena 2 Premium
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Variety
Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League 2
Sweden: TV4 Play, TV4 Sport Live 1
Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 1 Live
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports HD 3, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
United Kingdom: discovery+, TNT Sports 2, discovery+ App
USA: Fubo (free trial), Paramount+, TUDN App, Univision NOW, UniMás, ViX, TUDN USA, TUDN.com