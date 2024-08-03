PSV clash with Feyenoord in the 2024 Dutch Super Cup, promising an electrifying showdown. Find out how to catch all the action on TV or stream it live in your country right here.

A thrilling showdown is set for this weekend as the top two teams from last season clash, vying for the first trophy of the 2023/2024 Eredivisie campaign. On one side, reigning league champions PSV, who dominated the field with an impressive 91 points, 29 wins, 4 draws, and just a single loss.

Despite their league success, PSV stumbled in the KNVB Cup, falling in the round of 16 to none other than their upcoming rivals. Feyenoord, who ousted PSV from the cup, went on to claim the championship title and now aim to replicate that triumph in this high-stakes opener. This match promises to be a captivating start to the season, with both powerhouses eager to set the tone for the battles ahead.

PSV vs Feyenoord: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 1:00 PM

Australia: 2:00 AM (August 5)

Bangladesh: 10:00 PM

Canada: 12:00 PM

France: 6:00 PM

Germany: 6:00 PM

India: 9:30 PM

Indonesia: 12:00 AM (August 5)

Ireland: 5:00 PM

Italy: 6:00 PM

Malaysia: 12:00 AM (August 5)

Mexico: 10:00 AM

Netherlands: 6:00 PM

Nigeria: 5:00 PM

Portugal: 5:00 PM

South Africa: 6:00 PM

Spain: 6:00 PM

UAE: 8:00 PM

UK: 5:00 PM

USA: 12:00 PM (ET)

Guus Til of PSV – IMAGO / Pro Shots

PSV vs Feyenoord: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: GolTV Latin America

Germany: DAZN Germany

International: GOLTV Play

Mexico: GolTV Latin America

Netherlands: ESPN, Canal+ Netherlands, Star Channel

United Arab Emirates: Sharjah Sports

USA: Fubo (free trial), Fanatiz USA, GOLTV