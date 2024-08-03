PSV are set to face Feyenoord in the 2024 Dutch Super Cup, promising a thrilling showdown for soccer fans. Viewers can catch all the action through traditional TV broadcasts or live streaming services available in their country, ensuring no one misses a moment of this highly anticipated match.
A thrilling showdown is set for this weekend as the top two teams from last season clash, vying for the first trophy of the 2023/2024 Eredivisie campaign. On one side, reigning league champions PSV, who dominated the field with an impressive 91 points, 29 wins, 4 draws, and just a single loss.
Despite their league success, PSV stumbled in the KNVB Cup, falling in the round of 16 to none other than their upcoming rivals. Feyenoord, who ousted PSV from the cup, went on to claim the championship title and now aim to replicate that triumph in this high-stakes opener. This match promises to be a captivating start to the season, with both powerhouses eager to set the tone for the battles ahead.
PSV vs Feyenoord: Kick-Off Time in your country
Argentina: 1:00 PM
Australia: 2:00 AM (August 5)
Bangladesh: 10:00 PM
Canada: 12:00 PM
France: 6:00 PM
Germany: 6:00 PM
India: 9:30 PM
Indonesia: 12:00 AM (August 5)
Ireland: 5:00 PM
Italy: 6:00 PM
Malaysia: 12:00 AM (August 5)
Mexico: 10:00 AM
Netherlands: 6:00 PM
Nigeria: 5:00 PM
Portugal: 5:00 PM
South Africa: 6:00 PM
Spain: 6:00 PM
UAE: 8:00 PM
UK: 5:00 PM
USA: 12:00 PM (ET)
PSV vs Feyenoord: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country
Source: Livesoccertv.com
Argentina: GolTV Latin America
Germany: DAZN Germany
International: GOLTV Play
Mexico: GolTV Latin America
Netherlands: ESPN, Canal+ Netherlands, Star Channel
United Arab Emirates: Sharjah Sports
USA: Fubo (free trial), Fanatiz USA, GOLTV