PSV will face Monaco for the UEFA Champions League third qualifying round. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

PSV will receive Monaco for the second leg of the UEFA Champions League third qualifying round. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through Paramount + (free trial).

Two historic teams from European competitions face each other. On one side will be one of the biggest in the Netherlands, PSV, who had an unbeatable start to the season: first they beat Ajax in the Dutch Super Cup, then they got a valuable 1-1 draw in the first leg of this series, and in the Eredivise beat FC Emmen 4-1. Of course, the Dutch want to continue this good start to the season.

For Monaco, the game against PSV for the first leg of this UEFA Champions League third qualifying round was the first official game of the season. They had played several friendlies before, but only won two of them. They won their first Matchday 1 game in Ligue 1 over the weekend, and now they will be looking to triumph in Eindhoven.

PSV vs Monaco: Kick-Off Time

PSV will play against Monaco second leg of the UEFA Champions League third qualifying round this Tuesday, August 9 at the Philips Stadion in Eindhoven, Netherlands.

Brunei: 2:30 AM (August 10)

France: 8:30 PM

Germany: 8:30 PM

Malaysia: 2:30 AM (August 10)

Netherlands: 8:30 PM

USA: 2:30 PM (ET)

PSV vs Monaco: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Brunei: Astro Go, Astro SuperSport 2

France: Free, Canal+ France

Germany: DAZN, sportdigital, Sport1 Extra

Malaysia: Astro SuperSport 2, Astro Go

Netherlands: Watch ESPN, ESPN

USA: Paramount+ (free trial)

