Barcelona icon Rafa Marquez reveals his pick for the greatest soccer player in history

The debate over who holds the title of the greatest soccer player of all time continues to fuel heated discussions among fans and experts alike. Adding his voice to the conversation is Rafa Márquez, the former Barcelona and Mexican national team defender widely regarded as one of Mexico’s all-time greats.

During his illustrious career, Márquez spent 11 years playing in Europe, with eight of them at Barcelona (2003-2010), a period during which he cemented his legacy. Known for his defensive prowess and leadership, Márquez’s perspective carries significant weight in the never-ending GOAT debate.

In a 2021 interview with the Spanish show El Chiringuito de Jugones, Márquez was asked to share his thoughts on the greatest player of all time. His response was clear and unequivocal, choosing a legend from an era he never witnessed firsthand.

“The greatest of all time is Pelé, even though I didn’t see him play,” Márquez stated. “But because of everything he won, the way he influenced soccer, and his impact on the game”.

Edson Arantes Do Nascimento Pele of Brazil celebrates the victory after winnings the 1970 World Cup. (Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

The Brazilian icon, who passed away in December 2022 at the age of 82, remains the only player to win three FIFA World Cups, lifting the trophy in 1958, 1962, and 1970.

Messi or Ronaldinho? Márquez chooses between two Barcelona icons

In addition to the GOAT question, Márquez was asked to pick between two of his most gifted former teammates at Barcelona: Lionel Messi and Ronaldinho.

“Messi is out of this world, but Ronaldinho was magic. He was joy, soccer, and celebration. Just when you thought he’d do one thing, he’d surprise you with something else—it was magical,” Márquez said. “We all know he didn’t always perform to his full potential“.

Márquez on his relationship with Messi

While Márquez played alongside Messi during the historic 2008-09 season, when Barcelona won the sextuple, the Mexican star admitted their relationship was more professional than personal.

“We were never really close friends, to be honest. It was always a good, respectful relationship,” Márquez explained. “We were both quiet in the locker room, but once on the field, we transformed into competitors who were determined to win every game”.